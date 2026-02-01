ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Knocked Out; Canada's Yuvraj Samra Scripts History

Nepal end 12-year wait with historic T20 World Cup victory over Scotland
Australia knocked out after Zimbabwe-Ireland washout reshapes Super 8 race
Former captains urge humane treatment for Imran Khan in joint statement
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continued to deliver drama and historic moments on 17 February, as the tournament’s group stages approached their climax. One of the standout stories came from Chennai, where 19-year-old Yuvraj Samra etched his name into the record books by becoming the youngest centurion in T20 World Cup history, smashing a breathtaking 110 off 65 balls for Canada against New Zealand.
His fearless innings, peppered with boundaries and sixes, lifted an associate nation onto the big stage and provided a rare bright spot in a tough campaign for the Canadians.
Meanwhile in Group B, an unexpected twist saw Australia’s campaign end in disappointment, as rain in Sri Lanka led to the abandonment of Zimbabwe vs Ireland, certifying Zimbabwe’s place in the Super 8s and eliminating the five-time champions from the tournament.
Yuvraj Samra’s Historic Knock
In one of the most eye-catching displays of the World Cup so far, Canada’s Yuvraj Samra lit up the MA Chidambaram Stadium with a landmark century against New Zealand. Named after the Indian great Yuvraj Singh, the teenage opener became the first batter from an Associate nation and the youngest overall to reach three figures in a T20 World Cup. His 110 helped Canada post a competitive total and showcased his immense promise for the future.
Aussies Knocked Out in Group Drama
The 17th of February will also be remembered for a shocking moment as rain prevented Zimbabwe and Ireland from completing their match in Group B, allowing Zimbabwe to progress while consigning Australia and Ireland to early exits. For Australia, who had endured earlier losses, including a stunning defeat to Zimbabwe, the washout was the final blow to a faltering campaign that exposed their batting fragilities and lack of penetration with the ball.
Pakistan vs Namibia: Qualification Hopes Hinge on Final Match
Pakistan’s coveted Super 8 spot hangs by a thread after a heavy loss to India left them third in Group A. To keep their hopes alive, they must topple Namibia in their final fixture, a challenge made trickier by net run rate permutations and the USA’s strong performances. A defeat to Namibia could see them exit before the next round.
Historic Nepal Win Ends 12-Year T20 World Cup Drought
Nepal clinched a landmark victory over Scotland, recording their first T20 World Cup win in 12 years. Chasing 171 at the Wankhede Stadium, Nepal rode on a blistering 23-ball fifty from Dipendra Singh Airee and crucial contributions from the middle order to reach the target with four balls to spare. The win marked a breakthrough for Nepalese cricket on the world stage, sparking jubilant celebrations among players and fans alike.
Ranji Trophy: First-Class Action Amid World Cup
Back in India’s domestic scene, the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season continues to reach a climax. Karnataka piled up a mammoth 736 in their semifinal, with contributions from stars like Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul, placing them in a commanding position. At the same time, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami impressed with an eight-wicket haul for Bengal, reinforcing his enduring class even outside international commitments. These performances underline the depth of India’s domestic cricket talent, some of whom could shine on the World Cup stage in future editions.
Elsewhere: Former Captains Unite in Support of Imran Khan
Away from the on-field action of the T20 World Cup, developments off the pitch also grabbed headlines. A group of 14 former international cricket captains released a joint statement addressed to the Government of Pakistan, expressing concern over the treatment and health of former Pakistan captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The statement called for humane conditions, access to proper medical care, and fair legal rights, stressing that his stature as a World Cup-winning captain deserves dignity irrespective of political differences.
The appeal reportedly includes prominent names from across cricketing nations, reflecting the respect Khan commands in the global fraternity. While the statement does not interfere with Pakistan’s legal processes, it highlights concerns about his well-being and urges authorities to ensure his rights are protected.