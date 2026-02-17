New Zealand Vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Samra Ton Not Enough As Kiwis Seal Super 8 Spot - Data Debrief

Canada, batting first, rode teenager Yuvraj Samra's historic century (110 off 65) to post a challenging total
New Zealand's chase got off to a rocky start, but Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips added unbroken 146 runs
South Africa and New Zealand qualified for the Super 8 stage from Group B; Afghanistan, UAE and Canada eliminated
Yuvraj Samra's ton for Canada was not enough as New Zealand claimed an eight-wicket victory to seal their progress at the T20 World Cup.
Samra plundered 110 off 65 balls, breaking a T20 World Cup record in the process, as winless Canada posted a valiant 173-4.
Dilpreet Bajwa (36) and Samra put on an opening partnership of 116, which was only ended by Kyle Jamieson (1-41) at the end of the 14th over.
Navneet Dhaliwal (10) and Nicholas Kirton (2) came and went, but Samra's superb knock continued until he was finally snagged by Jacob Duffy (1-25) with four balls of Canada's innings remaining.
But the 19-year-old's efforts ultimately proved fruitless, as Rachin Ravindra (56 not out) and Glenn Phillips (76no from 36) eased New Zealand to a dominant victory.
Saad Bin Zafar (1-29) sent Tim Seifert (6) packing early on, with Finn Allen (21) dismissed five balls later to leave New Zealand on 30-2 at the start of the fourth over.
But from then on, Ravindra and Phillips, who also took three catches during Canada's innings, showed their class.
The Black Caps knocked off their target with 29 balls to spare, booking their place in the Super 8s in style, and in the process eliminating Group D rivals Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.
Data Debrief: Samra makes history
It may have come in a defeat, but Samra can be immensely proud of his historic batting display.
His score is the highest by a batter for an Associate Member nation against a Full Member team in the history of the T20 World Cup.
At the age of 19 years and 141 days, he also became the youngest player to score at least 50 in a T20 World Cup match. In fact, his knock is the third-highest total for any teenager in a T20I.
New Zealand, meanwhile, have now won 15 of their 16 T20Is against Associate Member teams, going down only to the United Arab Emirates in August 2023.