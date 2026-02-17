NZ Vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 19-Year-Old Yuvraj Samra Becomes Youngest To Score Century In Competition's History

Yuvraj Samra created history as he became the youngest cricketer to score a century in ICC T20 World Cup

New Zealand Vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Canada's Yuvraj Samra celebrates his century during the ICC T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. AP Photo
Summary
  • Yuvraj Samra scores his maiden T20I century

  • He achieved the feat against New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • He became the youngest to hit century in competition's history

Canada youngster Yuvraj Samra stunned New Zealand as he scored a 58-ball century in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D match 31 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 17, Tuesday. Canada won the toss and opted to bat first. Yuvraj starred in their innings as his century guided Canada to a competitive total.

After a measured start, the left-handed opener reached his fifty in 36 balls, then raced to a historic century in 58 balls (adding the second fifty in 22 balls): a four off Kyle Jamieson in the 17th over, sealing the moment.

He thus became the youngest batter to score a century in the T20 World Cup. This also marked the first ton by an Associate batter in the tournament's history.

Yuvraj commenced his innings by smashing Matt Henry over the cover region by charging him down the track. It was a warning for the Kiwi bowlers and the sign of what's coming. After that he kept dominating everyone, including Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, James Neesham and Cole McConchie. He particularly dominated McConchie, hitting him for two sixes and a four in one over.

After entering his nineties, he didn't slow down. Made a massive jump by striking another six straight down the ground. Then ran for a two and finally an edge went down the third man boundary for a four, completing his century. This is his maiden half century and the first century scored by Canada in T20 World Cup. This is their highest individual score in the competition as well.

Yuvraj Samra - Stats

Youngest To Score A Hundred In T20 World Cup

19y 141d - Yuvraj Samra (CAN) vs NZ, Chennai, 2026*

22y 127d - Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014

23y 156d - Suresh Raina (IND) vs SA, Gros Islet, 2010

25y 83d - Alex Hales (ENG) vs SL, Chattogram, 2014

25y 327d - Glenn Phillips (NZ) vs SL, Sydney, 2022

Highest individual scores for Associate teams in T20 WCs

110 - Yuvraj Samra (CAN) vs NZ, Chennai, 2026*

94* - Aaron Jones (USA) vs CAN, Grand Prairie, 2024

86 - Michael Jones (SCOT) vs IRE, Hobart, 2022

84 - George Munsey (SCOT) vs ITA, Kolkata, 2026

80* - Andries Gous (USA) vs SA, North Sound, 2024

6 sixes by Yuvraj Samra is the joint-most by an associate batter hit against a full-member side in a T20 WC innings alongside Brandon McMullen vs AUS in 2024 and Ben Manenti vs ENG in 2026

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

