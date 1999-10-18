Brandon McMullen is a South African-born cricketer who plays for the Scotland national cricket team. He made his international debut for Scotland in 2022. He is an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium pace. In South Africa, McMullen played at under-19 level for KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Dolphins. He moved to Scotland in 2018 to play club cricket for Stirling County Cricket Club and regional cricket for Western Warriors.

After qualifying for Scotland on residency grounds, McMullen was called up to Scotland's senior squad for the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

McMullen made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Scotland against Namibia in December 2022, as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

At the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, McMullen recorded his first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket with figures of 5/34 in a narrow victory over Ireland. He scored his maiden ODI century two matches later against Oman, finishing with 136 runs from 121 balls.