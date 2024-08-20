Cricket

MAX60 2024: Isuru Udana Stars As New York Strikers Ease Past Miami Lions

New York Strikers defeated Miami Lions by five wickets to register their first win in the Max60 cricket tournament held at the Cayman Island.

New York Strikers defeat Miami Lions by five wickets
New York Strikers defeat Miami Lions by five wickets Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

New York Strikers defeated Miami Lions by five wickets to register their first win in the Max60 cricket tournament held at the Cayman Island on Monday. (More Cricket News)

New York Strikers will next play Grand Cayman Jaguars on Tuesday.

After electing to bowl first, Isuru Udana gave a perfect start to New York strikers, drawing the first blood in the final delivery of the opening over in the form of Chadwick Walton, caught by Brandon McMullen behind the stumps.

Unmukt Chand started with a bang with a boundary of Matiullah Khan before perishing in the next ball, caught by Troy Taylor at deep midwicket.

Wickets fell like a pack of cards for Miami Lions as New York strikers struck at regular intervals to keep a tight leash on their opponents.

Thisara Perera then joined the party and accounted for Joe Burns before Mitchell Owen dismissed dangerous Corey Anderson, caught by Kennar Lewis in the next over.

Owen struck once more two balls later, dismissing Ravi Bopara, again caught by Lewis as Miami Lions slumped to 22 for 5 after 4 overs.

Angelo Perera then caught Jonathan Carter plumb in front of the wicket in the next over, before Asghar Afghan was caught by Owen off the bowling of Carlos Braithwaite an over later.

Perera got his second scalp of the day when he had Gerhard Erasmus caught by Ansh Patel.

Udana also got into the act again, inflicting twin blows in the ninth over, accounting for Ben Manenti, caught by Lewis and then cleaning up Anderson Phillip in the last ball of the ninth over to restrict Miami Lions to a below-par 52.

Chasing the paltry total, New York Strikers too did not have the best of starts, losing Chandrapaul Hemraj in the first ball of their innings, caught by Walton off Phillip.

The Strikers were dealt a second blow in the next over in the form of Lewis, caught by Jonathan Carter off Mohammad Sajad Ahmadzai as the batter went for an ambitious pull over square-leg boundary.

Perera then edged one to Corey Anderson off Phillip as the batter went for a huge hit over deep midwicket.

McMullen took the attack to the opposition and stuck consecutive fours of Anderson in the next over.

But Ravi Bopara sent McMullen packing with Phillip taking a fine catch before Thisara Perera was run out.

But with a low total to chase, the late wickets hardly mattered as New York Strikers romped home with 11 balls to spare.

