Paarl Royals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Streaming, SA20: When, Where To Watch PR Vs SEC On TV & Online?

Get to know all about the third match of SA20 2025-26 between Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape live streaming: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and other info

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paarl Royals Vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Paarl Royals take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 Photo: X/SA20
David Miller-led Paarl Royals are up against Tristan Stubbs' Sunrisers Eastern Cape in match 3 of the ongoing SA20, to be played at Boland Park, Paarl.

The Royals, under Miller's leadership, have some of the talented stars as well local talent. The likes of Rubin Hermann, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Kyle Verreynne add batting prowess. Whereas Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Gudakesh Motie provide bowling arsenal.

Elsewhere, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will need a great start under Stubbs and have some big-hitters in the form of Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow. Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje also provide bowling firepower.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20: Head-to-head record

  • Matches Played: 7

  • Paarl Royals Won: 2

  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape Won: 5

  • No-Results: 0

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20: Squads

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock(w), Tristan Stubbs(c), Lewis Gregory, Matthew Breetzke, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Adam Milne, Anrich Nortje, Chris Wood, Allah Ghazanfar, JP King, Christopher King, Jordan Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Tharindu Rathnayake, James Coles, Beyers Swanepoel, Lutho Sipamla

Paarl Royals Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dan Lawrence, Kyle Verreynne(w), David Miller(c), Rubin Hermann, Sikandar Raza, Gudakesh Motie, Ottneil Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Okuhle Cele, Delano Potgieter, Nqabayomzi Peter, Asa Tribe, Eshan Malinga, Vishen Halambage, Nqobani Mokoena, Keagan Lion Cachet, Thomas Rew

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SA20 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

