NBA Cup Wrap: Orlando Magic, New York Knicks Advance To Semi-Finals

Desmond Bane made six 3-pointers to finish with 37 points, and the Orlando Magic overcame a sluggish start to beat the Miami Heat 117-108 on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup quarter-final game.
Orlando trailed by as many as 16 in the first half and was down 30-17 after the first quarter, but Bane scored 35 points in the final three quarters to help the Magic advance.
Bane was 14 of 24 from the field and 6 for 9 from 3-point range, adding six rebounds and five assists for the Magic, who were without star forward Franz Wagner due to a high ankle sprain.
Long-distance shooting proved to be the difference, with the Magic outscoring the Heat from the 3-point line 45-24.
Jalen Suggs scored 20 points, Paolo Banchero had 18 points and Wendell Carter Jr. recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Magic improved to 11-4 over the last month.
Norman Powell led a balanced Miami attack with 21 points. Tyler Herro scored 20 points, while Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins each finished with 19. The Heat suffered their fifth loss in their last six games.
Brunson leads Knicks into NBA Cup semis
Jalen Brunson scored 35 efficient points, and the New York Knicks dominated in the second quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 117-101 in an NBA Cup quarter-final game.
The Knicks finished the first quarter down 39-35 but won the second frame by a 34-13 margin to go into half-time with a 17-point lead.
Brunson was 13 for 19 from the field and made six 3-pointers as New York advanced to face the Magic in the NBA Cup semifinals on Saturday.
Each of the Knicks’ starters scored in double figures, including Josh Hart, who had 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns 14 points and 16 rebounds, including five offensive boards.
The Knicks have won four straight games and eight of their last nine.
Brandon Ingram paced the Raptors in the loss, ending with 31 points, six rebounds and six assists while shooting 11 for 18 from the field.
The Raptors, who won nine straight games in November, fell to 1-6 since and have lost four straight.