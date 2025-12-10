NBA Cup: Magic Advance To Semis Thanks To Desmond Bane Show
Desmond Bane matched his season high with 37 points and the Orlando Magic advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals with a 117-108 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Jalen Suggs scored 20 points and Paolo Banchero added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Magic, who will play New York on Saturday in the semifinal round at Las Vegas. Norman Powell led Miami with 21 points. Tyler Herro added 20 and Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins each had 19 for the Heat, who have lost three times in Orlando this season.
