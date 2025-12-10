NBA Cup: Magic Advance To Semis Thanks To Desmond Bane Show

Desmond Bane matched his season high with 37 points and the Orlando Magic advanced to the NBA Cup semifinals with a 117-108 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Jalen Suggs scored 20 points and Paolo Banchero added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Magic, who will play New York on Saturday in the semifinal round at Las Vegas. Norman Powell led Miami with 21 points. Tyler Herro added 20 and Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins each had 19 for the Heat, who have lost three times in Orlando this season.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat NBA Cup game-Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) deflects a pass by Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat NBA Cup game-Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) loses control of the ball as Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) defends during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat NBA Cup game-Norman Powell
Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) reacts after scoring a 3-pointer against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat NBA Cup game- Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) goes up to shoot as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the second half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat NBA Cup game-Tristan da Silva
Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Miami Heat in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat NBA Cup game-Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) goes up to shoot between Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) and center Kel'El Ware, right, during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat NBA Cup game-Tyler Herro
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) puts up a shot as forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) look on during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat NBA Cup game-Davion Mitchell
Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) goes up to shoot in front of Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game, in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat NBA Cup game-Jaime Jaquez Jr
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives to the basket as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, left, defends during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat NBA Cup game-Norman Powell
Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) goes up to shoot as Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) defends during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game in Orlando, Florida. | Photo: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack
