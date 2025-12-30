ICC Takes U-Turn; Rates Eden Gardens Pitch ‘Satisfactory’ For India vs South Africa 2nd Test

ICC rates Eden Gardens pitch satisfactory after India vs South Africa Test ended inside three days allowing Kolkata venue to avoid sanctions despite criticism over surface conditions

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
ICC Rates Eden Gardens Pitch ‘Satisfactory’ For India vs South Africa Test
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, and batting partner Mohammed Siraj, left, leave the field with South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma at the end of the first Test in Kolkata. Photo: AP
Summary
  • ICC match referee Richie Richardson rated the Eden Gardens pitch satisfactory

  • The India vs South Africa Test ended inside three days, drawing criticism

  • The rating means Eden Gardens avoids sanctions or demerit points

The Eden Gardens pitch from the recent India vs South Africa Test drew plenty of criticism, but the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially given it a “satisfactory” rating. Meaning, one of cricket's most iconic grounds will avoid sanctions.

The first Test of the series in Kolkata ended inside three days, with South Africa securing a 30-run victory.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Horror Show

That result, combined with a sharp turn and variable bounce, had reignited debates over pitch preparation and balance between bat and ball.

South Africa, the reigning ICC World Test Championship holders, batted first and were dismissed for 159, only for India to be bowled out for 189 in reply.

In the 2nd innings, South Africa posted 153, setting India a target of 124 -- a total that proved tricky on a surface that continued to disintegrate. Ultimately, India were bundled out for 93, handing the visitors a memorable win.

The Eden Gardens top was characterised by extreme turn and inconsistent bounce from the outset, making batting a genuine challenge for both sides.

Critics described the surface as offering more spin and unpredictability than expected, with as many as 26 wickets falling in the first two days' play.

The Temba Bavuma-led Proteas also won the second match in Guwahati, by a record 408-run margin, thus completing a 2-0 series sweep of India, their first Test series victory in India since 2000.

Ashes 4th Test Pitch Rating

Interestingly, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch used for the fourth Ashes Test was rated “unsatisfactory” by the ICC. The match concluded in just two days, with England (110 and 178/6) beating Australia (152 and 132) by four wickets.

The match saw 36 wickets, including 20 on Day 1, fall in just 142 overs.

That verdict led to the MCG receiving a demerit point, raising concerns about venue standards and long-term hosting rights. This has also prompted Australian officials to reassess pitch preparations amid fan and player backlash.

Australia have already retained the urn. The fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground is scheduled to start on January 4, 2026.

India, meanwhile, will engage in a limited-overs series featuring three ODIs and five T20Is against the visiting New Zealand.

Published At:
Tags

