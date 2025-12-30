SA20 Viewers Express Disappointment Over Brett Proctor Snub

SA20 fans react as Brett Proctor is left out of commentary team questioning broadcast standards and calling the omission a missed opportunity during the season

SA20 Viewers Express Disappointment Over Brett Proctor Snub
The 4th edition of SA20 starting from December 26 will have a star-studded panel of former international cricketers and elite broadcasters across the world. Photo: X | Mufaddal Vohra
  • Fans express disappointment over Brett Proctor’s absence from the SA20 commentary panel

  • Viewers praise Proctor’s domestic cricket knowledge and passion for the game

  • Commentary selections spark debate about merit versus reputation

Fans following the ongoing SA20 League season have found plenty to cheer about on the field, packed stadiums, tight finishes, and emerging local stars making their mark.

But away from the action, a growing section of viewers believe something crucial is missing from the broadcast experience. As matches continue to roll out live on SuperSportTV, frustration has begun to overshadow the excitement for many loyal fans.

The absence of veteran commentator Brett Proctor from the SA20 commentary panel has sparked an emotional response online. Social media platforms have been flooded with posts questioning why one of South Africa’s most recognisable and passionate cricket voices has again been overlooked during a major domestic tournament, despite his long-standing connection with the local game.

Fans Slam SA20 Commentary Calls Over Brett Proctor Omission

Many supporters feel Proctor’s omission is more than just a selection decision, they see it as a missed opportunity to elevate the storytelling of the SA20. One fan summed up the sentiment bluntly, saying, “Agree. He has such deep knowledge of our domestic players. Criminal waste.”

Others echoed similar views, pointing out that SA20 prides itself on promoting South African cricketing depth, something Proctor has long championed through his commentary.

Another fan questioned the repeated snub, writing, “I always ask myself why Brett never gets picked for this and internationals… he’s the most excitable voice in SA. That’s like overlooking someone like Mark Howard in Australia.” The comparison highlights how Proctor is viewed by many as a cultural voice of the game rather than just a commentator.

The frustration deepened as fans criticised the current panel, with one reaction reading, “Should be there. Could accept if they had appointed someone who actually does his research like Ian Bishop but these other guys are joking. Only getting the gig cause they played international cricket.” As SA20 continues to grow as a global product, many believe listening to fans, especially on voices that define the game, could be just as important as what happens between bat and ball.

