Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

A sandpaper taunt aimed at Jake Jeakings triggers a viral confrontation in Colombo, while Usman Tariq’s bowling action debate grows before Pakistan face India

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan
Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video Photo: X/ KantInEastt
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zimbabwe tour hangover continued as Australia’s frustrations spilled beyond the boundary during the T20 World Cup

  • Jake Jeakings’ sandpaper confrontation with a Pakistani fan in Colombo quickly went viral

  • Usman Tariq’s action debate resurfaces as Pakistan gear up for the blockbuster clash against India

The Australian cricket team’s recent tour of Pakistan for a three-match T20I series proved to be a one-sided affair as the hosts dominated throughout and completed a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash over the visitors.

Pakistan’s batters consistently put up competitive totals while their bowlers exploited subcontinental conditions expertly, leaving Australia struggling with both bat and ball and failing to find any real rhythm in the series. The clean sweep not only boosted Pakistan’s confidence ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but also raised questions about Australia’s preparations and balance in the shortest format.

Amid the on-field action, one moment caught social media’s attention during the second T20I: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was dismissed by Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq and was visibly frustrated, prompting a trademark “chucking” gesture that became part of the post-match chatter. Australian players, including Marsh, were briefly seen mimicking the dismissal reaction, and fans across platforms weighed in, some mocking Tariq in response.

Fan Clash at Colombo Stadium

Tensions spilled over off the field during the ongoing T20 World Cup in Colombo when Australian cricket content creator Jake Jeakings encountered a heated exchange with a Pakistani fan identified as Saud Jarwar.

Related Content
Related Content

According to clips circulating online, Jarwar approached Jeakings holding a piece of sandpaper, a reference to the infamous sandpaper scandal in Australia’s past, in an attempt to taunt the Australian supporter. The situation escalated as Jeakings appeared visibly annoyed and pushed the fan while being urged to stop trolling Pakistan’s players.

Usman Tariq’s Bowling Action Debate

Usman Tariq’s bowling action has become a talking point at the World Cup, drawing attention beyond his performances on the field. The Pakistani spinner’s unorthodox delivery has been mimicked by fans and even sparked criticism, particularly from opponents and neutral spectators who question its legality.

Tariq’s role in Pakistan’s bowling attack remains significant, however, with his variations proving effective in disrupting batsmen in T20 conditions. As Pakistan prepare for their pivotal clash with India, all eyes will be on how opponents plan to counter his style and whether the ongoing chatter around his action affects his impact on the big stage.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Muzarabani, Bennett Power The Chevrons To Memorable Victory

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

  2. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  3. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  4. The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

  5. Justice On Hold: Jharkhand State Women Commission Defunct For Five Years, 4000 Cases Pending

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

  4. Poll-Day Violence Reported as Bangladesh Records 32.88% Midday Turnout

  5. India-US Trade Deal: What The Opposition Is Saying Vs What the Government Is Claiming?

Latest Stories

  1. Ragini 3 Confirmed With Junaid Khan And Tamannaah Bhatia

  2. Tu Yaa Main Review | A Thrilling Romance Battling The Metaphorical Crocodile And The Biting-Kind

  3. Pakistan Vs Australia Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Govers' Brace Sees Kookaburras Register Thumping Win

  4. Why Dating Feels More Exhausting Than Exciting

  5. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  6. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  7. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  8. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action