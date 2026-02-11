The Tariq Question: Pakistan Team's Secret Weapon Who Could Prove Decisive Against India

PAK bowler Usman Tariq has been in the news off late
The mystery spinner has a T20I hat-trick to his name
Tariq could be PAK's key asset during their game against IND at the WC
Mystery spinner Usman Tariq has been Pakistan's secret weapon at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as the 27-year-old looks to bring silverware to the Pakistani shores. Tariq, who has been scrutinized for his bowling action, registered a hat-trick against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi last year.
His T20 debut came for Peshawar in the National T20 Cup in November 2023 and then went on to feature in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to make an impact. However, a strong bowling performance in the 2024-25 domestic season, saw him gain few eyeballs where he picked 22 wickets in 15 matches.
However, his bowling action came under scrutiny twice, first during the PSL 2024 season. After being cleared at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Tariq again came under the limelight for suspect bowling action in the following PSL season. However, he was again cleared for the same.
Post that, Tariq went on to play for Quetta Gladiators in their PSL 2025 final, taking 10 wickets in five matches. In the CPL, he scalped 20 wickets in 10 matches for Trinbago Knight Riders, wherein he finished as second-highest wicket-taker.
On his T20I debut for Pakistan, Tariq took two wickets as he helped the Men In Green restricting South Africa for 139/9 and followed it up with a hat-trick against Zimbabwe, wherein he finished with figures of 4/18.
Tariq At T20 World Cup 2026
Usman Tariq has played just a solitary game for Pakistan so far in the tournament, and managed to pick three wickets, in their 32-run victory over USA in their T20 World Cup clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Tuesday (February 10).
Tariq finished with figures of 3/24 in four overs as his bowling dismantled the USA batters in the day-and-night game.