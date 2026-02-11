The Tariq Question: Pakistan Team's Secret Weapon Who Could Prove Decisive Against India

On his T20I debut for Pakistan, Tariq took two wickets as he helped the Men In Green restricting South Africa for 139/9 and followed it up with a hat-trick against Zimbabwe, wherein he finished with figures of 4/18.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs United States of America Usman Tariq
Pakistan's Usman Tariq bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and the United States in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PAK bowler Usman Tariq has been in the news off late

  • The mystery spinner has a T20I hat-trick to his name

  • Tariq could be PAK's key asset during their game against IND at the WC

Mystery spinner Usman Tariq has been Pakistan's secret weapon at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as the 27-year-old looks to bring silverware to the Pakistani shores. Tariq, who has been scrutinized for his bowling action, registered a hat-trick against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi last year.

His T20 debut came for Peshawar in the National T20 Cup in November 2023 and then went on to feature in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to make an impact. However, a strong bowling performance in the 2024-25 domestic season, saw him gain few eyeballs where he picked 22 wickets in 15 matches.

However, his bowling action came under scrutiny twice, first during the PSL 2024 season. After being cleared at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Tariq again came under the limelight for suspect bowling action in the following PSL season. However, he was again cleared for the same.

Post that, Tariq went on to play for Quetta Gladiators in their PSL 2025 final, taking 10 wickets in five matches. In the CPL, he scalped 20 wickets in 10 matches for Trinbago Knight Riders, wherein he finished as second-highest wicket-taker.

On his T20I debut for Pakistan, Tariq took two wickets as he helped the Men In Green restricting South Africa for 139/9 and followed it up with a hat-trick against Zimbabwe, wherein he finished with figures of 4/18.

Related Content
Related Content

Tariq At T20 World Cup 2026

Usman Tariq has played just a solitary game for Pakistan so far in the tournament, and managed to pick three wickets, in their 32-run victory over USA in their T20 World Cup clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Tuesday (February 10).

Tariq finished with figures of 3/24 in four overs as his bowling dismantled the USA batters in the day-and-night game.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ngidi Double Strike Pegs Atlans; AFG 64/3 (7 Ovs), SA 187/6

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  2. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  5. Raj Thackeray Slams Bhagwat Over ‘Language Protest’ Remark

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  5. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: PAK Hit Back Through Muhammad Ammad

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder