Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 5 – Check Result

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won by 48-run in a bonus-point win over Pretoria Capitals in SA20 2026
De Kock’s 77 off 47 balls and a 116-run stand with Matthew Breetzke powered Sunrisers to 188/6
Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, and Anrich Nortje ripped through the Capitals’ chase
Quinton de Kock produced a commanding batting display to power Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a 48-run bonus-point victory over Pretoria Capitals in a vibrant SA20 2026 clash at St George’s Park, Gqeberha, on Monday evening.
The emphatic win lifted the Sunrisers to the top of the SA20 points table with 10 points, while the Capitals endured a second straight defeat and remain winless after two matches.
Orange Army Witness De Kock-Breetzke Masterclass
Playing their first home game of the season, the Gqeberha faithful turned out in massive numbers, transforming South Africa’s oldest Test venue into a sea of orange. De Kock ensured that the cricket on display matched the occasion. The left-handed opener struck a fluent 77 off 47 deliveries, which included five fours and six sixes.
After the early loss of Jonny Bairstow, De Kock found an ideal partner in Matthew Breetzke, who scored 52 off 33 balls, including seven boundaries and a six. The duo stitched together a blistering 116-run stand from just 70 balls, decisively swinging momentum in the Sunrisers’ favour.
The platform allowed Jordan Hermann to provide late impetus. The left-hander’s inventive 37 off 20 balls – featuring five fours and a six – was marked by a series of conventional and reverse sweeps, taking the Sunrisers to a competitive 188/6.
Among the four shortlisted for Player of the Match – De Kock, Breetzke, Shai Hope, and Adam Milne – it was De Kock who claimed the honour, securing 69.3% of the fan vote.
Sunrisers’ Pace Trio Dismantle Capitals’ Chase
The total proved far beyond Pretoria’s reach as Sunrisers Eastern Cape unleashed their potent pace trio of Marco Jansen, Adam Milne, and Anrich Nortje.
Jansen made an immediate impact, requiring just six balls to strike. He removed opener Bryce Parsons, forcing a fend that was neatly collected by De Kock behind the stumps.
Adam Milne soon followed up, ending Shai Hope’s brisk knock of 36 from 19 balls just as the West Indian looked set to anchor the chase. The key moment arrived when Lewis Gregory outfoxed Dewald Brevis (12 off five), luring him into targeting the longest boundary where Breetzke completed a safe catch.
From there, the Capitals’ innings unravelled. Milne ran through the lower order to finish with 4,25, while left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy produced one of the deliveries of the night, cleaning up a well-set Will Smeed for 35 off 27 balls (four fours and a six).
Pretoria’s chase never recovered, sealing a comprehensive win for the Sunrisers and reinforcing their status as early frontrunners in this season’s SA20.