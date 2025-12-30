Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

During his bilateral meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict.



In the first year of his second term in office, Trump claimed to have resolved eight wars as he started his bilateral meeting with Netanyahu and his entourage at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.



He claimed to have put an end to the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan by threatening the nations with tariffs and other conflicts, but he is not given credit for it. He then repeated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.