Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

Trump claimed he stopped India-Pakistan fighting during talks with Netanyahu in Florida.
He said economic pressure and trade threats helped resolve multiple global conflicts.
India maintains the ceasefire followed direct military talks, not third-party mediation.
During his bilateral meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of resolving the India-Pakistan conflict.
In the first year of his second term in office, Trump claimed to have resolved eight wars as he started his bilateral meeting with Netanyahu and his entourage at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.
He claimed to have put an end to the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan by threatening the nations with tariffs and other conflicts, but he is not given credit for it. He then repeated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.
“Settled eight wars, but we don't know the countries. Azerbaijan... It's good when you can say it...And (Russian President Vladimir) Putin actually said to me, ‘I cannot believe you settled that war because I've been trying for 10 years’. And I literally settled it in one day," Trump said.
"Trade. They do trade. I said, ‘We're going to cut you off from trade. No more trade. To both of them...Then I put 200 per cent tariffs... the next day they called.… 35 years of fighting, and they stopped." "
Do I get credit for it? No. I did eight of them. India. How about India and Pakistan... So I did eight of them, and then I'll tell you the rest of it,” Trump, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior administration officials, told Netanyahu ahead of their bilateral meeting.
Trump has claimed to have stopped the confrontation between India and Pakistan more than 70 times since he posted on social media on May 10 that the two countries had reached a "full and immediate" ceasefire following a "long night" of negotiations mediated by Washington.
During his meetings with foreign leaders, he has claimed credit for putting a stop to the hostilities between South Asia's nuclear-armed neighbours. He has reiterated this assertion while travelling overseas.
India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.
In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, India initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7, focusing on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After four days of heavy cross-border drone and missile strikes, India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to halt the fighting.