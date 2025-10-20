Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

Trump told Fox News that his mediation and tariff threat prevented a full-blown war between the two nuclear nations.
He claimed Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for “saving millions of lives.”
India maintains that the May 10 ceasefire followed direct military talks, not US intervention.
United States President Donald Trump has once again asserted that the conflict between India and Pakistan has been settled due to his mediation, claiming that seven planes were shot down in the fire between the two nations without identifying which country they belonged to. In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Trump asserted that India and Pakistan were compelled to halt the battle due to the "threat of tariffs."
“The threat of tariffs, as an example, kept India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations, from going at it. They were going at it. Seven planes were shot down; that's a lot. And they were going at it. And that could have been a nuclear war,” the US President said.
Trump said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised him for saving millions of lives. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan actually just said, Donald Trump, President Trump, saved millions of lives by getting that,” he said.
The US president said he threatened to impose 200 per cent tariffs on India and Pakistan, which forced them to stop the war. Trump said he told both countries, "We're going to put on 200 tariffs, which will make it impossible for you to deal, and we're not going to do business with you " "And after 24 hours, I settled the war,” the US President said.
Trump has stated repeatedly that he “helped settle” the dispute between India and Pakistan since May 10, when he declared on social media that the two countries had reached an agreement on a “full and immediate” ceasefire following a “long night” of negotiations mediated by Washington.
India has continuously insisted that direct discussions between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two forces led to the agreement to end hostilities with Pakistan.
In response to the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that claimed 26 civilian lives, India began Operation Sindoor on May 7 to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Following four days of fierce cross-border drone and missile attacks, India and Pakistan agreed to halt the hostilities on May 10.