Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls For India Talks At UN, Credits Trump For Preventing War

Shehbaz Sharif addresses UNGA, hails Donald Trump’s intervention in May India-Pakistan conflict and urges comprehensive dialogue with India.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
In his UN speech, Mr. Sharif characterised the May operation as a defensive success. File Photo
  • Shehbaz Sharif urged India for comprehensive talks during his UN General Assembly address.

  • He credited Donald Trump with timely intervention that prevented escalation into war.

  • Pakistan denies responsibility for May Kashmir attacks and claims defensive success.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on India to engage in dialogue during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, highlighting the role of U.S. President Donald Trump in averting a wider conflict.

“Pakistan stands ready for a composite, comprehensive and result-oriented dialogue with India on all outstanding issues. South Asia requires proactive rather than provocative leadership,” Mr. Sharif told the UN assembly, according to AFP.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - | Photo: PTI
India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

BY Outlook News Desk

Mr. Sharif spoke a day after meeting Mr. Trump at the White House alongside Pakistani military chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who reportedly suggested that the U.S. President deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for facilitating a ceasefire in the May confrontation with India.

“Had Mr. Trump not intervened in a timely way and decisively, the consequences of a full-fledged war would have been catastrophic,” Mr. Sharif said, AFP reported. He also described Mr. Trump’s leadership as “bold and visionary.”

The May clash followed attacks by Islamist gunmen in Kashmir that left almost all victims from the Hindu community dead. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered strikes on Pakistani military positions. Pakistan denied any involvement in the attacks.

It is understood that regional players including Saudi Arabia and Qatar have shown support for the meeting. - AP
Shehbaz Sharif Likely To Meet Trump At UNGA, Talks May Include Flood Crisis And Regional Tensions

In his UN speech, Mr. Sharif characterised the May operation as a defensive success. “India came shrouded in arrogance but we sent them back in humiliation, delivering a bloody nose,” he said, according to AFP.

Mr. Trump announced a ceasefire after four days of fighting, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicating that India and Pakistan would hold discussions on their disputes at a neutral site. Mr. Modi, however, played down Mr. Trump’s role. Relations between the U.S. and India have since cooled, with the Trump administration imposing tariffs on India over oil imports from Russia.

The U.S. engagement with Pakistan under Mr. Trump marks a shift from the policies of former President Joe Biden, who maintained distance from Islamabad, concerned about Pakistan’s links with the Taliban during America’s two-decade war in Afghanistan. Shortly before the May conflict, a company run by the Trump family signed an agreement with Pakistan on cryptocurrency, AFP reported.

Map of Israel and Palestine | - | Photo: AP
India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

Pakistan has long sought an international role in resolving the Kashmir issue, but India has consistently rejected such intervention.

(With inputs from AFP)

Published At:
