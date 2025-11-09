PM Sharif Once Again Thanks US President Trump

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Nov 8, 2025, thanked US President Donald Trump for "bold leadership" in securing the May ceasefire, averting war and saving millions, during a speech at Azerbaijan's Victory Day parade in Baku.
New Delhi maintains the May 10 de-escalation after four days of drone and missile strikes was a direct bilateral understanding, with no external mediation involved.
The brief India-Pakistan flare-up in May 2025 stemmed from border skirmishes, ending with a mutual halt to hostilities amid global calls for restraint.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday once again thanked US President Donald Trump for resolving the India-Pakistan conflict in May.
New Delhi has been consistently maintaining that India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, and no third party was involved in the process.
“It was President Trump's bold and decisive leadership that brought about the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, restoring peace in South Asia, averting a major war, and saving millions of people,” Sharif said while addressing Azerbaijan’s Victory Day parade in Baku.