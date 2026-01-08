New Jackass Movie Announcement Confirms The Franchise Is Gearing Up For Another Big-Screen Return

  • New Jackass movie officially announced by Paramount Pictures.

  • Johnny Knoxville confirmed to return.

  • Cast details remain undisclosed.

The new Jackass movie has officially been confirmed, signalling another big-screen outing for one of pop culture’s most notorious franchises. Paramount Pictures has announced that the long-running stunt and prank series will return to cinemas, with Johnny Knoxville once again front and centre. The announcement was shared through social media, instantly sparking excitement among longtime fans and a new generation curious about the chaos.

Jackass new film brings Johnny Knoxville back to cinemas

Johnny Knoxville teased the project through a post shared alongside the official Jackass account and production company Gorilla Flicks. While details remain tightly guarded, the announcement makes it clear that the franchise is moving forward with a fresh theatrical release rather than a rerelease of earlier material. Knoxville’s involvement confirms continuity with the original spirit of Jackass, even as the series continues to evolve.

The previous instalment, Jackass Forever, released four years ago, blended returning cast members with newer faces. It proved that the franchise could expand its lineup while staying true to its roots of extreme stunts and fearless physical comedy. That film also highlighted the toll such performances take, with injuries once again becoming part of the conversation around the series.

Jackass franchise new movie raises cast questions

As of now, the full cast for the upcoming Jackass film has not been revealed. Fans are speculating about which familiar faces might return and whether new performers will be introduced. One absence appears likely. Bam Margera, a prominent member of the original group, is not expected to be involved following his exclusion from the previous film. He has since publicly stated that he has no interest in returning to the franchise.

Originally launched as an MTV television series, Jackass grew into a film franchise that has spanned decades. Its audience has aged alongside its stars, yet its appeal continues to draw younger viewers drawn to its reckless humour and refusal to mature.

The new Jackass movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2026.

