ByteDance Pledges Curbs On Seedance 2.0 After Paramount And Disney's Legal Threat Over IP Violations

Paramount Skydance on Saturday (February 14) sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, accusing the Chinese internet company of engaging in “blatant infringement” of its intellectual property through its Seedance video and Seedream image generative AI platforms. Paramount Skydance has alleged that the company has plundered the IP (intellectual property) of Hollywood titles, including The Godfather, Dora the Explorer, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and others.