Miley Cyrus Announces Hannah Montana Return With 20th Anniversary Special

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana return with a special 20th anniversary event on Disney+, revisiting the sets, music and memories that launched her career.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus to Honor Hannah Montana Legacy in Upcoming 20th Anniversary Special Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana return special.

  • Disney+ marks 20th anniversary with new event.

  • Recreated sets and unseen footage featured.

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana return, marking 20 years since the Disney Channel series first aired. The singer and actor confirmed that a special anniversary event is on the way, celebrating the show that introduced her to the world and shaped an entire generation of viewers.

Miley shared the news alongside a first-look teaser released by Disney+. The clip opens with a car arriving at Stage 9, the original studio where Hannah Montana was filmed. The number plate reads HM 20, a clear nod to the milestone. A brief shot of her signature boots follows before the screen fades to the anniversary announcement.

Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special: what to expect

The special will centre on a live, in-depth conversation. Miley is set to sit down with Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, to reflect on the creation of Hannah Montana and the character’s lasting cultural impact.

Fans can also expect recreated sets, including the famous wardrobe closet and the Stewart family living room. The event promises unseen archival footage and a return to some of the music and scenes that defined the series.

Kanye West India concert confirmed - Instagram
Kanye West's First-Ever India Concert Confirmed: Date, Venue, Ticket Details

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In a statement, Miley said Hannah Montana will always be part of who she is. She described the show as more than television, calling it a shared experience that connected her with millions of fans. She added that the anniversary is her way of thanking those who have supported her over the past two decades.

Related Content
Related Content

Disney+ plans and original cast legacy

Ahead of the premiere, Disney+ will feature a dedicated Hannah Montana collection, including all four seasons, the feature film and the concert special. The original show followed a teenage girl living a double life as a global pop star and an ordinary student.

Catherine O'Hara - IMDB
The Unabashed Excesses Of Catherine O'Hara

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

The sitcom also starred Jason Earles, Emily Osment and Mitchell Musso, with guest appearances from stars such as Selena Gomez and Dolly Parton.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Namibia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ayub, Farhan Riding Luck In Powerplay | PAK 27/0 (3.4)

  2. Sri Lanka A Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Anushka Sanjeewani Falls To Phannita Maya

  3. Pakistan Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XIs And Colombo Hourly Forecast

  4. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eight Guide: Full Schedule, Opponents, Dates, Venues – All You Need

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Group 1 Teams, Fixtures And Qualification Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Promise, Power and Pitfalls

  2. Setback To Kerala Govt As HC quashes LDF’s Nava Kerala Citizen Response Programme

  3. AI India Impact Summit: 300 Million Children Faced Tech-Facilitated Abuse In 2024, Warn Experts

  4. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  5. The Building Anger Beneath Mumbai’s Endless Construction

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  2. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  3. Bangladesh: BNP Lawmakers Sworn In, Party Refuses Second Oath On 'July Charter'

  4. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  5. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz