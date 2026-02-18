Miley Cyrus Announces Hannah Montana Return With 20th Anniversary Special

Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana return special.
Disney+ marks 20th anniversary with new event.
Recreated sets and unseen footage featured.
Miley Cyrus announces Hannah Montana return, marking 20 years since the Disney Channel series first aired. The singer and actor confirmed that a special anniversary event is on the way, celebrating the show that introduced her to the world and shaped an entire generation of viewers.
Miley shared the news alongside a first-look teaser released by Disney+. The clip opens with a car arriving at Stage 9, the original studio where Hannah Montana was filmed. The number plate reads HM 20, a clear nod to the milestone. A brief shot of her signature boots follows before the screen fades to the anniversary announcement.
Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special: what to expect
The special will centre on a live, in-depth conversation. Miley is set to sit down with Alex Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, to reflect on the creation of Hannah Montana and the character’s lasting cultural impact.
Fans can also expect recreated sets, including the famous wardrobe closet and the Stewart family living room. The event promises unseen archival footage and a return to some of the music and scenes that defined the series.
In a statement, Miley said Hannah Montana will always be part of who she is. She described the show as more than television, calling it a shared experience that connected her with millions of fans. She added that the anniversary is her way of thanking those who have supported her over the past two decades.
Disney+ plans and original cast legacy
Ahead of the premiere, Disney+ will feature a dedicated Hannah Montana collection, including all four seasons, the feature film and the concert special. The original show followed a teenage girl living a double life as a global pop star and an ordinary student.
The sitcom also starred Jason Earles, Emily Osment and Mitchell Musso, with guest appearances from stars such as Selena Gomez and Dolly Parton.