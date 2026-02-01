The Unabashed Excesses Of Catherine O'Hara

Being a 90s kid meant I had my first introduction to the inimitable O’Hara through Home Alone (1990). The third wave of feminism that was sweeping through and carrying forward the zeitgeist at that time rejected rigid notions of motherhood. Propelled by media and cultural norms, motherhood was supposed to be synonymous with self-erasure. Mothers were expected to be submissive and all-sacrificing—the perfect superwomen. But then there was this radical shift in thought that declared that mothers too were human, they too made mistakes and that did not take away from their personhood, nor did it stain their maternal spirit. Women, in short, were creating a space in the public consciousness that underlined the fact that they didn’t need to perform harakiri to become a mother.