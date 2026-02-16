Kanye West's First-Ever India Concert Confirmed: Date, Venue, Ticket Details

Kanye West, one of the most influential artists of the 21st century, is set to make his India debut soon.
The 24-time Grammy winner will have a one-night show in New Delhi on March 29.
The concert is designed not just to be watched but also to be felt.
After Post Malone, Linkin Park, John Mayer, Travis Scott and Enrique Iglesias, among others, global rap icon Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) will perform in India for the first time next month. He will headline his first-ever performance in India—the Heartless singer's highly anticipated debut before an Indian audience at full stadium scale.
According to organisers, "audiences can expect expansive staging, cinematic large-format visuals, precision-engineered acoustics, and a career-spanning setlist that moves seamlessly from early era-defining anthems to contemporary classics."
The concert will not only reflect the scale of the production, but the performance will also be designed to be felt. Here are the details of Kanye West's India tour.
Kanye West India Tour details
The 24-time Grammy-winning artist will perform in New Delhi on March 29, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Ticket sales will go live on February 18, 2026, at 4:00 PM exclusively via District by Zomato.
District’s official Instagram handle shared the update about Kanye West's India tour in a post and captioned it, “INDIA. IT’S TIME. YE LIVE… 29 MARCH | JAWAHARLAL NEHRU STADIUM, NEW DELHI.”
"We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is. One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen," said Aman, founder of White Fox.
“India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions,” said Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder and Director, Wizcraft International. He added, “A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”
The event is organised by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment and Wizcraft.