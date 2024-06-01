  1. HOME
Name: Kanye Omari West

Born: June 08 1977 in Atlanta Georgia

Known professionally as Ye, moved to Chicago, Illinois, with his mother following his parents' divorce when he was three. He initially gained recognition as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s, where he notably contributed to Jay-Z's influential album, "The Blueprint."

West's music career as a solo artist began with the release of "The College Dropout" in 2004. This album was followed by "Late Registration" in 2005 and "Graduation" in 2007, with each album building on his success and solidifying his reputation for innovative approaches to music production and lyricism. His fourth album, "808s & Heartbreak," released in 2008, was noted for its profound influence on hip-hop, introducing a more emotive and introspective form of rap.

Over the years, West has released several critically acclaimed albums, including "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" (2010) and "Yeezus" (2013). He has also been involved in collaborative projects such as "Watch the Throne" with Jay-Z in 2011 and "Kids See Ghosts" with Kid Cudi in 2018. His ventures extend beyond music into fashion, where he has launched his lines and collaborated with high-profile brands like Adidas, creating the famous Yeezy line.

Apart from his artistic endeavours, West has founded the record label GOOD Music and a creative content company named Donda in honour of his late mother. He has engaged in various business ventures, including attempts to establish his presence in the fashion industry through multiple clothing lines.

Numerous controversies have marked West's career. His interruption of Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards sparked widespread criticism and brought significant media attention. His comments on slavery being a "choice" and his public endorsement of controversial political figures have also provoked considerable backlash.

His presidential campaign in 2020 was characterized by unconventional statements and actions, further fueling public and media scrutiny. West's outspoken nature and public persona have made him constantly controversial in the entertainment industry.

West's personal life, including his high-profile marriage and subsequent divorce from Kim Kardashian, has been a frequent subject of public interest. His mental health has been openly discussed in the media, with West himself speaking about his struggles with bipolar disorder.

Throughout his career, West has received numerous accolades, including 24 Grammy Awards from 75 nominations, making him one of the most awarded artists in the history of music. Despite the controversies and challenges, West remains a significant figure in the music industry and popular culture, known for his genius and broad impact on music, fashion, and entertainment.

