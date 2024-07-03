Censori was accused of sending a file-sharing link that contained explicit content to the staff at Yeezy. Reportedly, minors who worked at the organization also had access to the adult vertical. In the statement, Yiannopoulos called the allegations “tragic, desperate (and) attention-seeking.” He also mentioned that ‘Yeezy p*rn’ does not exist and the accusations are false. He called them “the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable.”