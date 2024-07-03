Bianca Censori, known for her risqué outfits, made news when a lawsuit accused her of allegedly sending explicit material to all Yeezy employees including minors. The lawsuit mentioned that Censori sent ‘hardcore’ videos after Kanye West had announced the launch of Yeezy adult content vertical. The content was visible and accessible to all the employees of Yeezy. However, in a statement issued by Censori’s representatives, she has firmly denied the allegations.
In a statement shared by Bianca Censori’s representative – Milo Yiannopoulos – to the US Weekly, Censori has denied the allegations and has called them ‘wholly false.’ The statement said, “I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent, and categorically and wholly false.”
Censori was accused of sending a file-sharing link that contained explicit content to the staff at Yeezy. Reportedly, minors who worked at the organization also had access to the adult vertical. In the statement, Yiannopoulos called the allegations “tragic, desperate (and) attention-seeking.” He also mentioned that ‘Yeezy p*rn’ does not exist and the accusations are false. He called them “the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable.”
Alongside Censori and West, Yiannopoulos was also named in the lawsuit. He was accused of allegedly sending a chat message with a black/brown skin emoji to an African American team member. However, he mentioned that he had left West’s team in May after they had announced their plans to launch the adult content vertical.
The lawsuit was filed by a former employee at West’s Yeezy. It also accused West of racial discrimination, unpaid wages, and other forms of misconduct against the employees.