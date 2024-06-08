As reported by Page Six, Bianca Censori’s friends have claimed that Kanye West treats her like “a dramatic installation of art,” noting that she wears decent clothes when she isn't busy “working as his muse.” One of her friends told the outlet that Censori was “back to normal” during a trip to Australia. The friend further mentioned that “it was very obvious she (Censori) was acting like she was off the clock from a job.” She wore a sweater dress instead of her usual barely-there outfits while eating pasta with her parents at a cafe in her hometown of Melbourne.