Bianca Censori is often spotted wearing X-rated outfits in her public appearances with Kanye West. Her outfits have usually sparked a debate on social media. However, a latest report has revealed that Censori behaves differently when she is away from the rapper. The report mentioned that her friends have alleged that West treats her like an art installation.
As reported by Page Six, Bianca Censori’s friends have claimed that Kanye West treats her like “a dramatic installation of art,” noting that she wears decent clothes when she isn't busy “working as his muse.” One of her friends told the outlet that Censori was “back to normal” during a trip to Australia. The friend further mentioned that “it was very obvious she (Censori) was acting like she was off the clock from a job.” She wore a sweater dress instead of her usual barely-there outfits while eating pasta with her parents at a cafe in her hometown of Melbourne.
“When you look at all the press (about Censori and West), you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered. The clothes were back to normal… there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect,” Censori’s friend added.
As Censori’s outfits stirred the internet, netizens speculated that she was being forced to wear such outfits. Some theorized that her family had shut her out due to her so-called “stunts.” However, the friend refuted these claims and stated that her family “haven’t been cut off and it was clear they still have plenty of contact with her. They would have been acting differently if this was some rescue from a cult-like leader!”
The 29-year-old Yeezy architect shot to fame when she married Kanye West informally, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.