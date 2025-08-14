James Gunn confirmed Superman Saga following Superman success
He revealed it during the red carpet screening of Peacemaker Season 2 in New York on August 13
Gunn also said that Peacemaker Season 2 will play an important part in shaping the new DCU
James Gunn's superhero film, Superman, starring David Corenswet, hit the theatres on July 11, 2025. The DC reboot has reportedly made a worldwide collection of $583 million, and is currently the seventh-highest-grossing movie of the year. Also, it had surpassed the collections of Brad Pitt’s F1, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners.
The Peacemaker Season 2, from the world of DCU, is yet another upcoming offering which is creating a lot of hype. During the red carpet screening of Peacemaker Season 2 in New York on August 13, 2025, Gunn revealed that it will play an important role in shaping the new DCU. The DC Studios co-head also confirmed working on a project called the Superman Saga.
After the screening, Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter what's next for him following the success of Superman. He revealed working on his upcoming project. "I’ve already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the Superman Saga. The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked out treatment. I’m working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today," he said.
Peacemaker 2 stars John Cena as the titular character, with Gunn serving as the showrunner. "It’s a big part, definitely Superman leads directly into Peacemaker; it should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it’s incredibly important," Gunn said.
Cena said the third season "is about furthering the narrative. Instead of standalone properties, all of the DCU is now connected, as you saw Peacemaker show up in Superman. I think what you see in season two is just a forward of that narrative. That whole DCU through line — it takes the 11th Street Kids through their next adventure, but it also has a lot to do with the DCU going forward."
Peacemaker 2 will release on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.