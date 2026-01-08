Tangled Live-Action Remake Casts Rapunzel And Flynn Rider As Disney Finds Its Leads

Disney’s Tangled live-action remake casts Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim star as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.
Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in Disney’s live-action Tangled. Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • Disney confirms Teagan Croft as Rapunzel.

  • Milo Manheim cast as Flynn Rider.

  • Michael Gracey directs the musical remake.

  • More casting details awaited.

Disney has officially announced the lead cast for its long-awaited Tangled live-action remake, with Teagan Croft set to play Rapunzel and Milo Manheim stepping in as Flynn Rider. The casting brings fresh faces to one of Disney’s most loved modern animated films and signals a major step forward for the project.

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim step into iconic roles

Croft, best known for her work in Titans and True Spirit, takes on the role of Rapunzel, the spirited princess with magical hair. Manheim, widely recognised for Disney's Zombies franchise, will portray Eugene Fitzherbert, also known as Flynn Rider. Both actors shared their excitement online following Disney's official reveal, which was made via the studio's social media platforms.

A musical reimagining takes shape

The live-action Tangled will be directed by Michael Gracey, known for The Greatest Showman, with music expected to play a central role in the storytelling. The film is written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and produced by Kristin Burr, continuing Disney’s recent trend of reimagining animated classics for a new generation.

Originally released in 2010, Tangled featured voice performances by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi and went on to become a fan favourite, praised for its humour, songs, and emotional depth. While additional casting details are yet to be revealed, attention is already turning to who will play the film's antagonist, Mother Gothel.

The live-action Tangled has been in development for several years, with casting searches concluding late last year. Further updates, including production timelines and release plans, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

