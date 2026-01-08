Tangled Live-Action Remake Casts Rapunzel And Flynn Rider As Disney Finds Its Leads

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim step into iconic roles

Croft, best known for her work in Titans and True Spirit, takes on the role of Rapunzel, the spirited princess with magical hair. Manheim, widely recognised for Disney's Zombies franchise, will portray Eugene Fitzherbert, also known as Flynn Rider. Both actors shared their excitement online following Disney's official reveal, which was made via the studio's social media platforms.