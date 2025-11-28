Zootopia 2 Review: Disney Sequel Over-Designs Its World To Visual Tedium

Bateman remains the best thing about the sequel. Here’s an actor instantly sprucing up impish charm. Nick is street-smart, smooth-talking himself out of messy situations. He knows how to wheedle into a luxury private event. Bateman brings out Nick’s effortlessness, but the film traps him in banalities. The sequel zeroes in on communication gaps that can strike down the most seemingly sustaining partnerships. There’s a running joke about Nick’s emotional insecurity, his jokey self a disguise for reticence about childhood trauma. Judy is a sharp opposite, driven by idealism to do whatever she can in fixing a ruptured world. Unlike his pragmatic impulses, she’ll not stop until justice is served. It takes both to extreme circumstances. While Judy insists on fighting for the innocent snake’s rights, Nick is fueled by survival instincts. The film siphons drama off the duo’s clashing attitudes to how far they can go in a particular situation. Nick fears losing her if they continue further and as the city’s heavyweights mob up against them.