Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

His only remaining family is his father— a mild-mannered notary played by the brilliant Prakash Raj, who keeps excusing his unlawful behaviours. The film also briefly detours to Banaras, where a priest-philosopher (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) in a fleeting but striking appearance—delivers compact reflections on love, mortality and spiritual release. The premise is difficult to accept, given that Mukti is a trained psychologist capable of recognising the dangers of provoking a man already inclined toward emotional instability. Instead, she allows him to upend her judgement while she nudges him closer to the edge. The screenplay occasionally attempts to position Shankar as a victim, leaning on a predictable childhood wound. The guilt eventually pivots onto Mukti. Shankar’s need for an exit strategy finds an easy target in her, and the gaslighting takes its toll. She begins to doubt her instincts and re-evaluates her choices in navigating his volatility. The film frames every major interaction around ultimatums, as though negotiation were an extinct social skill.