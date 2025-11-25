Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Off To Promising Start, Sells Over 22,000 Tickets

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the lead, is all set to hit the cinemas this Friday.
The romantic drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, is recording strong pre-bookings.
It has sold over 22,000 tickets for the opening day.
Tere Ishk Mein advance booking report: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama will arrive in theatres on November 28. Directed by Aanand L Rai's the film marks Dhanush and Kriti's first collaboration. Ever since its announcement, it has generated positive buzz as audiences are eager to witness the fresh pairing on-screen. From the teaser to the trailer and songs, everything has received overwhelming responses from fans. Tere Ishk Mein's advance booking report suggests that it could have a good opening on Friday.
Tere Ishk Mein advance booking collection
The film's advance booking opened on Monday, four days before it hits the screens this Friday. According to Sacnilk, it sold around 22,203 tickets (both in Hindi and Tamil) for its opening day. It has grossed around Rs 58.58 lakh in pre-sales for its opening day for 4004 shows, and Rs 1.87 crore with block seats.
The highest ticket sales is in Maharashtra, as over Rs 14 lakh has come from the state for 826 shows, followed by Delhi with Rs 10.87 lakh pre-sales for 686 shows.
The advance booking figure is expected to pick up pace as the release date draws nearer.
About Tere Ishk Mein
Set in Benaras, Tere Ishk Mein is an intense love story of Mukti (played by Sanon), and Shankar (played by Dhanush). It will show how passion turns painful when it is filled with deep emotions. Dhanush's character seems to be more volatile this time.
The film is produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.