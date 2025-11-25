Tere Ishk Mein Advance Booking: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Off To Promising Start, Sells Over 22,000 Tickets

Tere Ishk Mein advance booking report: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama will arrive in theatres on November 28. Directed by Aanand L Rai's the film marks Dhanush and Kriti's first collaboration. Ever since its announcement, it has generated positive buzz as audiences are eager to witness the fresh pairing on-screen. From the teaser to the trailer and songs, everything has received overwhelming responses from fans. Tere Ishk Mein's advance booking report suggests that it could have a good opening on Friday.