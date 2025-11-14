Tere Ishk Mein Trailer: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Promises To Be A Heart-Wrenching Love Story

Earlier, while talking about the film, Aanand said, "Ishk is only about surrender, letting it heal you, hurt you, and change you.” Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “Tere Ishk Mein will bring forth a love story that’s raw, intense, and emotionally charged. Dhanush and Kriti’s pairing brings a unique energy to the screen, and Rahman’s music elevates every moment. It’s a world that stays with you.”