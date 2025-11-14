Tere Ishk Mein Trailer: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Promises To Be A Heart-Wrenching Love Story

The makers on Friday unveiled the official trailer of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer revolves around an intense love story.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama will hit the screens on November 28, 2025.
The much-awaited trailer of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon has been unveiled today evening. The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai, which was attended by the lead stars alongside director Aanand L Rai, and producer Bhushan Kumar. Dhanush looked dapper in a blue suit, while Kriti look ravishing in an ivory ensemble.
Set in Benaras, Tere Ishk Mein is an emotionally charged love story of Mukti (played by Sanon), and Shankar (played by Dhanush). It is not just a love story, but will show how passion turns painful when it is filled with intense emotions.
Watch the trailer here.
Earlier, while talking about the film, Aanand said, "Ishk is only about surrender, letting it heal you, hurt you, and change you.” Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “Tere Ishk Mein will bring forth a love story that’s raw, intense, and emotionally charged. Dhanush and Kriti’s pairing brings a unique energy to the screen, and Rahman’s music elevates every moment. It’s a world that stays with you.”
Recently, there was the audio launch of Tere Ishk Mein in Mumbai. Dhanush left everyone spellbound with his performance on an unreleased Tamil version pf a song which has been written by himself. AR Rahman, the music composer of the film, accompanied him on the piano.
About Tere Ishk Mein
The film is produced by T-Series, and Colour Yellow, and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. It will be released worldwide on November 28 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.