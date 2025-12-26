Algeria Vs Sudan, AFCON 2025: Riyad Mahrez’s Brace Seals Fennecs’ 3-0 Win
Algeria cruised to a commanding 3-0 win over Sudan in their Group E opener of AFCON 2025-26 at Moulay Hassan Stadium in Morocco. Riyad Mahrez put the Fennecs ahead just two minutes in and doubled the lead in the 61st minute, before Ibrahim Maza sealed the victory with a late strike in the 85th minute. Algeria dominated from start to finish, earning a perfect start to their tournament campaign.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE