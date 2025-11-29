Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Off To A Strong Start; Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

Tere Ishk Mein off to a strong start on Day 1.
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer romantic drama crossed Rs 15 crore mark on the day of its release.
It is directed by Aanand L Rai.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer arrived in cinemas on November 28. The film created a lot of buzz ahead of its release and makers left no stone unturned to promote it. Cinephiles had been eagerly waiting to see Dhanush and Kriti's on-screen chemistry. To some extent, they succeeded. Many praised their performances, but some called the film "deeply problematic, flawed, and immature." However, it received a positive response at the box office on the day of its release by crossing the Rs 15 crore mark.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1
According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 16.50 crore on its first Friday. It is the 2nd biggest opening for a romantic film this year. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara holds the first position with Rs 21.5 crore. It has also surpassed the Day 1 collections of some of the big Bollywood releases of 2025, such as Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 12 crore) and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 10.70 crore). It is also the biggest opener for Dhanush in his Bollywood career.
It had an occupancy rate of 25.77% on Friday. Morning shows recorded 15.29% footfall and improved during the afternoon shows to 21.67% occupancy, further improving to 24.55% during the evening shows, and reaching a maximum of 41.56% during the night shows.
In terms of city-wise performance, Chennai led the occupancy chart with 51%, followed by Bengaluru with 32.75% and Hyderabad with 31.25%. Delhi-NCR and Mumbai recorded 26.50% and 25.25% occupancy, respectively. Tere Ishk Mein also performed better in Jaipur and Lucknow, with occupancy rates of 30.25% in each city.
The romantic drama marks third collaboration between Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021).