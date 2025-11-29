Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Off To A Strong Start; Crosses Rs 15 Crore Mark

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 16.50 crore on its first Friday. It is the 2nd biggest opening for a romantic film this year. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara holds the first position with Rs 21.5 crore. It has also surpassed the Day 1 collections of some of the big Bollywood releases of 2025, such as Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 12 crore) and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 10.70 crore). It is also the biggest opener for Dhanush in his Bollywood career.