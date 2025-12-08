Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 10: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Enters Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film arrived in cinemas on November 28 and took a strong start at Rs 16 crore. After a bumper opening weekend, the romantic drama witnessed a massive dip on its first Monday. Though it saw a slight rise in its collections on Day 5, the collections witnessed a downward trend on Day 6 and Day 7, taking the first-week collection to Rs 83.65 crore. The new release, Dhurandhar, has grabbed most of the screens, which has affected Tere Ishk Mein's box office collections in its second week. However, it has entered the Rs 100 crore club despite the stiff competition.