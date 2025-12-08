Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 10: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Enters Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's film finally entered the Rs 100 crore club in ten days.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 10
Tere Ishk Mein enters Rs 100 crore club in ten days Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tere Ishk Mein finally entered the Rs 100 crore club in India despite facing competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

  • Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer has already crossed the Rs 140 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

  • The romantic drama has beaten Kuberaa to become Dhanush's highest-grossing film of the year.

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film arrived in cinemas on November 28 and took a strong start at Rs 16 crore. After a bumper opening weekend, the romantic drama witnessed a massive dip on its first Monday. Though it saw a slight rise in its collections on Day 5, the collections witnessed a downward trend on Day 6 and Day 7, taking the first-week collection to Rs 83.65 crore. The new release, Dhurandhar, has grabbed most of the screens, which has affected Tere Ishk Mein's box office collections in its second week. However, it has entered the Rs 100 crore club despite the stiff competition.

A still from ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ (2025) - YouTube
Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 10

According to Sacnilk, Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's film collected Rs 6.9 crore on its second Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 100 crore net in India. The Hindi version raked in Rs 94.9 crore, and Rs 5.1 crore was accumulated from the Tamil version.

It had an overall 41.13% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows recorded a 14.25% occupancy rate, and increased during the afternoon and evening shows with 49.76% and 61.12% respectively. Night shows recorded a footfall of 39.38%.

Related Content
Related Content

Here's the day-wise box office breakdown of Tere Ishq Mein (source- Sacnilk)

Day 1 - Rs 16 crore

Day 2 - Rs 17 crore

Day 3 - Rs 19 crore

Day 4 - Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5 - Rs 10.25 crore

Day 6 - Rs 6.85 crore

Day 7 - Rs 5.8 crore

Week 1 Collection - Rs 83.65 crore

Day 8 - Rs 3.75 crore

Day 9 - Rs 5.7 crore

Day 10 - Rs 6.9 core

Total - Rs 100 crore

According to makers, Tere Ishk Mein has collected Rs 141.86 crore at the worldwide box office.

Dhanush K Raja - Illustration
The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand L Rai. It has been produced by T-Series, and Colour Yellow and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SMAT 2025 Round 7 LIVE Score: Bihar Beat UP By Six Wickets; Mohammed Shami Picks Four Wickets For Bengal

  2. Shakib Al Hasan Withdraws Retirement From Tests And T20Is; Admits To Chucking 'Intentionally' In County Game

  3. SMAT 2025: Baroda's Amit Passi Registers T20 World Record For Highest Score On Debut - Check Details

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Seen With Team India Ahead Of First T20I In Cuttack - Watch

  5. Venkatesh Prasad Elected New KSCA President, Sujith Somasundar Grabs Vice-President Post

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

  2. Politics of Petals: When A Secular Festival Becomes Inconvenient

  3. Police Reject Vijay's TVK Rally Permission

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Over 150 Flights Cancelled On Sunday; DGCA Steps In; IndiGo Says Doing Everything Possible

Entertainment News

  1. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  2. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  3. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  4. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  5. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. Soldiers Announce Apparent Military Coup In Benin

  3. Infantino Faces Backlash After Awarding FIFA ‘Peace Prize’ To Donald Trump

  4. Indian Scientists Discover 'Milky Way Twin' From 12-Billion-Year-Old Universe

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Fear And Confusion In Jharkhand As 12L Voters Flagged for Deletion

  2. Government Deleted 2.49 Crore Ration Cards In Five Years; The Story Behind The Numbers

  3. DGCA Grants IndiGo 24-Hour Extension To Respond To Show-Cause Notice

  4. Workers From Nepal, Uttarakhand, Tourists From Delhi - List Of Goa Nightclub Fire Victims

  5. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lando Norris Clinches Maiden F1 Title With Third-Place Finish

  6. Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Lifts The Grand Trophy; Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh

  7. Troops From Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Sierra Leone Deployed In Benin After Failed Coup

  8. AIIMS Urology Department Marks One Year Of Independent Renal Transplants, Easing Wait For Patients