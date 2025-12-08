Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 10: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Enters Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Tere Ishk Mein finally entered the Rs 100 crore club in India despite facing competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.
Dhanush-Kriti Sanon starrer has already crossed the Rs 140 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
The romantic drama has beaten Kuberaa to become Dhanush's highest-grossing film of the year.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's film arrived in cinemas on November 28 and took a strong start at Rs 16 crore. After a bumper opening weekend, the romantic drama witnessed a massive dip on its first Monday. Though it saw a slight rise in its collections on Day 5, the collections witnessed a downward trend on Day 6 and Day 7, taking the first-week collection to Rs 83.65 crore. The new release, Dhurandhar, has grabbed most of the screens, which has affected Tere Ishk Mein's box office collections in its second week. However, it has entered the Rs 100 crore club despite the stiff competition.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 10
According to Sacnilk, Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's film collected Rs 6.9 crore on its second Sunday, taking the total collection to Rs 100 crore net in India. The Hindi version raked in Rs 94.9 crore, and Rs 5.1 crore was accumulated from the Tamil version.
It had an overall 41.13% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows recorded a 14.25% occupancy rate, and increased during the afternoon and evening shows with 49.76% and 61.12% respectively. Night shows recorded a footfall of 39.38%.
Here's the day-wise box office breakdown of Tere Ishq Mein (source- Sacnilk)
Day 1 - Rs 16 crore
Day 2 - Rs 17 crore
Day 3 - Rs 19 crore
Day 4 - Rs 8.75 crore
Day 5 - Rs 10.25 crore
Day 6 - Rs 6.85 crore
Day 7 - Rs 5.8 crore
Week 1 Collection - Rs 83.65 crore
Day 8 - Rs 3.75 crore
Day 9 - Rs 5.7 crore
Day 10 - Rs 6.9 core
Total - Rs 100 crore
According to makers, Tere Ishk Mein has collected Rs 141.86 crore at the worldwide box office.
Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand L Rai. It has been produced by T-Series, and Colour Yellow and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.