Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Witnesses Major Dip On First Monday

Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush's third project with director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021), and his first film with Kriti. It received one of the most polarised responses from critics and audiences alike. While many loved Dhanush and Kriti's on-screen chemistry, a section of the audience felt the narrative was problematic and it normalised violence and toxic masculinity.