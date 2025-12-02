Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Witnesses Major Dip On First Monday

Tere Ishk Mein failed the Monday test by earning in a single digit.
However, it has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in four days.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama starred Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer arrived in cinemas on November 28. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the romantic drama was released in Hindi and Tamil. After a strong opening weekend, the collection dropped significantly on its first Monday. However, it crossed the Rs 60 crore mark.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 4
According to Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 16 crore and witnessed an upward surge on Day 2, collecting Rs 17 crore. On Sunday, the numbers increased further, earning an impressive Rs 19 crore. On Monday, there was a massive drop in the collection. Tere Ishk Mein earned in a single digit. It collected an estimated Rs 8.25 crore on day 4, taking the total box office collection to Rs 60.25 crore.
The film had an overall 16.28% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Morning shows recorded a 9.61% occupancy rate, which increased to 16.56% and 17.34% during the afternoon and evening shows. Night shows recorded a maximum occupancy of 21.61%.
Tere Ishk Mein marks Dhanush's third project with director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021), and his first film with Kriti. It received one of the most polarised responses from critics and audiences alike. While many loved Dhanush and Kriti's on-screen chemistry, a section of the audience felt the narrative was problematic and it normalised violence and toxic masculinity.
In her review for Outlook India, Sakshi Salil Chavan wrote, "Rai’s newest release associates itself with the world of Raanjhanaa (2013), a film that followed a young man’s consuming infatuation until it dismantled him completely. Following the same footsteps as Kundan from the earlier film, this Dhanush-starrer is not completely unwatchable but clumsy and deeply problematic at best.