Chinmayi Sripada Slams Actor Sivaji For 'Unnecessary Advice' On Women's Clothing: Unbelievable How Women Are Treated

Requesting all the female actors, Telugu actor Sivaji asked them not to wear revealing outfits, but sarees or dresses that fully cover the body.
It was at the pre-release event of the upcoming film Dhandora that the senior actor allegedly used some derogatory terms regarding women's clothing.
Singer Chinmayi Sripada has slammed Sivaji for his 'unnecessary advice' on women's clothing.
Singer Chinmayi Sripada, known for her fearless approach to expressing her views on various subjects, has strongly criticised Telugu actor Sivaji for his recent remarks on female actors' dressing. It was at the pre-release event of the upcoming film Dhandora, held on Monday, that the senior actor allegedly used some derogatory terms regarding women's clothing.
What Sivaji said about women's dressing at the event
At the event, Sivaji praised the film's team and anchor Sravanthi Chokkarapu for wearing a saree, calling it "very good".
Requesting all the female actors, he asked them not to wear revealing outfits, but sarees or dresses that fully cover the body. "Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets," Sivaji said.
"People may not openly say anything because they feel it is your freedom, but inside they may not like it. They feel like saying, 'You wretched woman! Why are you wearing such awful clothes? Couldn't you wear some 'decent clothes' instead?!'," he added.
Comparing women with nature, he further said, "When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart."
He also referred to legendary actors, saying, "They created an impact through their attire, which is why I can name them."
The actor also said that "glamour should have limits; it should not cross a certain line."
Chinmayi blasts Sivaji for his remarks on women's clothing
Sharing a video of Sivaji's speech on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Chinmayi highlighted several slurs used by the actor against women. She wrote, "Telugu Actor Sivaji doles out unnecessary advice to actresses using slurs like ‘D************a’ saying they need to wear Saris to cover their ‘S*****n’ - a word incels use. Actor Shivaji played a villain in a fantastic film and end up becoming the hero for incel boys. The point is – these are professional spaces where Shivaji is using words like ‘D************a’. He himself wears Jeans and Hoodie. He should wear only Dhotis and follow Indian culture. Wear bottu (bindi) and if he is married wear the Kankanam (bracelet) and Mettelu (toe rings) to signify he is married. Unbelievable how women are treated here. Just unbelievable. (sic)"
What are your views on Sivaji's comments about what women should wear and what not?