Chinmayi Sripada Speaks Up In Defense Of Anjali After She Was Pushed By Nandamuri Balakrishna On Stage

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has grabbed headlines after a video of him has gone viral on social media. The video shows the superstar pushing actor Anjali on stage at a recent event where they were promoting ‘Gangs Of Godavari.’ While Anjali laughed and brushed it off, netizens took to social media to call out Balakrishna. Amidst this row, singer Chinmayi Sripada has commented on the incident. She sided with Anjali and said that she understood why Anjali laughed the incident off.
Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter), Chinmayi Sripada spoke in Anjali’s defense. As the video went viral, a section of users started trolling and shaming Anjali for laughing at Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action. Sripada slammed those trolls and wrote, “One of the biggest problems that I notice from people sharing this ‘Look at her laughing. She should have _____’ 1. It is NOT possible to respond according to your spectator response as you watch this on your device. This most moral policing, holier than thou - pure as the driven snow - Harishchandra /Sri Ramachandramoorthy or their relative incarnates will fail to understand.”
Take a look at Sripada’s tweet here.
The singer also commented on how society refuses to hold men accountable for their actions. She continued, “2. Society itself refuses to hold men in power who misbehave responsible; Especially when they come from money, caste, and political power. Don't come and tell women what to say and how to behave when you have everything to gain and nothing to lose.”
Her tweet has fetched over 2.7K likes. Netizens agreed with her sentiment. One user said, “Pushing women on stage in front of audiences is unacceptable and audiences laughing at it shows we as a society are miles away from civility, dignity, and culture.” A second fan wrote, “Yes. It’s awful to judge women for how they choose to navigate abusive treatment. The focus should be on the person with power who is causing the harm.” A third user commented, “The whole world has ignored how uncouth and unnecessary this man's behaviour was.”
Nandamuri Balakrishna has not commented on the incident as of now.