Legendary superstar Rajinikanth will complete 50 years in the film industry on August 15. On the same day, in 1975, he made his debut with K Balachander's Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal, which also starred Kamal Haasan, Sundarrajan, Srividya and Jayasudha. From a bus conductor to a star and then a superstar, the journey of the 74-year-old in Indian cinema is incredible, and it remains a driving influence for all the younger generations of the Indian film industry. In his career spanning across five decades, he has been a cinematic force, delivering both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. On completion of his 50 glorious years in Indian cinema, his peers and colleagues from the industry have sent heartfelt wishes on social media.