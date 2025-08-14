Rajinikanth will complete 50 years in Indian cinema on August 15
His debut film was K Balachander's Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal
Celebs congratulated the superstar for the golden jubilee
Legendary superstar Rajinikanth will complete 50 years in the film industry on August 15. On the same day, in 1975, he made his debut with K Balachander's Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal, which also starred Kamal Haasan, Sundarrajan, Srividya and Jayasudha. From a bus conductor to a star and then a superstar, the journey of the 74-year-old in Indian cinema is incredible, and it remains a driving influence for all the younger generations of the Indian film industry. In his career spanning across five decades, he has been a cinematic force, delivering both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. On completion of his 50 glorious years in Indian cinema, his peers and colleagues from the industry have sent heartfelt wishes on social media.
Rajinikanth's 171st film Coolie, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, hit the screens on August 14, and it's a double celebration for Thalaivar. Cinema icons like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and others have congratulated the superstar for his incredible journey in the film industry.
Celebs send wishes to Rajinikanth for his 50 years in cinema
Kamal Haasan, who worked with Rajinikanth in almost 20-odd films, including Apoorva Raagangal, shared two pictures of both on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today."
He also sent best wishes for Coolie success. "I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee," he added.
Malyalam superstar Mohanlal shared a poster of Rajinikanth from Coolie, and wrote, "Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only @rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here’s to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead (sic)".
"Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always (sic)," wrote Mammootty.
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recalled his first meeting with the superstar. He shared a few pictures with the actor on his Instagram handle. "First time I met you , couldn’t stop tearing up! Thalaiva … ! @rajinikanth Everyone in this industry and everyone who knows you 🫰 loves you ! It’s only cos you are truly a nice human being ! Being a star ⭐️ and being the human you are makes all this love justified ! 50 years of entertainment, 50 years of style , 50 years of soooo much love from sooooo many of your loyal fans ❤️❤️❤️❤️ forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ shall continue ❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇Coolieeeeeeee morning FDFS ! So excited ❤️❤️❤️❤️Wishing the best for everyone involved ❤️(sic)," wrote the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director.
Sharing an old pic of Rajinikanth, Karthi wrote, "50 years of unmatched style, mass and magic. The one and only #Superstar!! (sic)".
"Heartiest wishes to @rajinikanth Sir on his 50 years in Indian cinema. Best wishes to Lokesh & Team #Coolie," wrote Suriya.
Lokesh Kanagaraj, Silambarasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Khushbu Sundar, Raghava Lawrence, Upendra, and Venkatesh Daggubati, among others, also congratulated the "Style Mannan".