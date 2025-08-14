50 Years Of Rajinikanth In Cinema: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty Congratulate The Superstar On Milestone

Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema: Celebs like Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty and others sent heartfelt wishes to the superstar on achieving the milestone.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
50 years of Rajinikanth in Indian cinema
Celebs wish Rajinikanth for his 50 years in Indian cinema Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajinikanth will complete 50 years in Indian cinema on August 15

  • His debut film was K Balachander's Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal

  • Celebs congratulated the superstar for the golden jubilee

Legendary superstar Rajinikanth will complete 50 years in the film industry on August 15. On the same day, in 1975, he made his debut with K Balachander's Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal, which also starred Kamal Haasan, Sundarrajan, Srividya and Jayasudha. From a bus conductor to a star and then a superstar, the journey of the 74-year-old in Indian cinema is incredible, and it remains a driving influence for all the younger generations of the Indian film industry. In his career spanning across five decades, he has been a cinematic force, delivering both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. On completion of his 50 glorious years in Indian cinema, his peers and colleagues from the industry have sent heartfelt wishes on social media.

Rajinikanth's 171st film Coolie, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, hit the screens on August 14, and it's a double celebration for Thalaivar. Cinema icons like Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and others have congratulated the superstar for his incredible journey in the film industry.

Celebs send wishes to Rajinikanth for his 50 years in cinema

Kamal Haasan, who worked with Rajinikanth in almost 20-odd films, including Apoorva Raagangal, shared two pictures of both on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today."

He also sent best wishes for Coolie success. "I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee," he added.

Rajinikanth's Coolie X review - X
Coolie X Review: Has Rajinikanth Starrer Lived Up To The Hype?

BY Garima Das

Malyalam superstar Mohanlal shared a poster of Rajinikanth from Coolie, and wrote, "Fifty years of unmatched charisma, dedication, and magic on screen! Congratulations to the one and only @rajinikanth sir on this monumental milestone. Here’s to #Coolie and many more iconic moments ahead (sic)".

"Heartfelt congratulations to dear @rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in cinema. It was truly an honour to share the screen with you. Wishing you the very best for #Coolie. Keep inspiring and shining always (sic)," wrote Mammootty.

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recalled his first meeting with the superstar. He shared a few pictures with the actor on his Instagram handle. "First time I met you , couldn’t stop tearing up! Thalaiva … ! @rajinikanth Everyone in this industry and everyone who knows you 🫰 loves you ! It’s only cos you are truly a nice human being ! Being a star ⭐️ and being the human you are makes all this love justified ! 50 years of entertainment, 50 years of style , 50 years of soooo much love from sooooo many of your loyal fans ❤️❤️❤️❤️ forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ shall continue ❤️❤️❤️😇😇😇Coolieeeeeeee morning FDFS ! So excited ❤️❤️❤️❤️Wishing the best for everyone involved ❤️(sic)," wrote the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director.

Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Rajinikanth's Coolie - X/Udhayanidhi Stalin
Coolie First Review: Udhayanidhi Stalin Heaps Praise On Rajinikanth Starrer; Calls It 'Power-Packed Mass Entertainer'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharing an old pic of Rajinikanth, Karthi wrote, "50 years of unmatched style, mass and magic. The one and only #Superstar!! (sic)".

"Heartiest wishes to @rajinikanth Sir on his 50 years in Indian cinema. Best wishes to Lokesh & Team #Coolie," wrote Suriya.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Silambarasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Khushbu Sundar, Raghava Lawrence, Upendra, and Venkatesh Daggubati, among others, also congratulated the "Style Mannan".

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son