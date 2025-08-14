Coolie X Review: Has Rajinikanth Starrer Lived Up To The Hype?

Rajinikanth-led Coolie has generated enough buzz since its announcement and the teaser, trailer, songs, and pre-release event have doubled the excitement among fans. After much anticipation, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial finally hit the theatres today (August 14) worldwide. It clashed with War 2. Has Coolie lived up to the expectations of the audience? Let's have a look at what netizens said after watching the first day first show of Coolie.