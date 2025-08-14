Coolie X Review: Has Rajinikanth Starrer Lived Up To The Hype?

Coolie hit the theatres on August 14
Fans are all praise for Rajinikanth's entry and acting
Lokesh Kanagaraj's film left many disappointed
Rajinikanth-led Coolie has generated enough buzz since its announcement and the teaser, trailer, songs, and pre-release event have doubled the excitement among fans. After much anticipation, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial finally hit the theatres today (August 14) worldwide. It clashed with War 2. Has Coolie lived up to the expectations of the audience? Let's have a look at what netizens said after watching the first day first show of Coolie.
Coolie X Review
Early shows of Coolie began in the South, with fans flocking to theatres to watch their favourite star on screen. Several videos showed fans celebrating Coolie release by breaking coconuts and showering petals with drones on Rajiniknath's poster. One of the viral clips showed fans performing aarti and pouring milk on the superstar's poster.
Talking about the audience's reactions, Coolie has received mixed responses. While fans have loved Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna's performances, many are unimpressed with Aamir Khan's cameo. Some are also criticising the screenplay, stunts, dialogues and the "predictable" climax.
Have a look at the reactions on Coolie here.
Coolie box office day 1
The advance booking figures of Coolie were quite impressive. As of now, Coolie earned around 14.25 crore India nett on its first day for all languages, as per a report in Sacnilk. Rajinikanth starrer is expected to earn between Rs 90 crore and Rs 100 crore (nett) in India and Rs 150–175 crore (gross) worldwide, on Day 1, as per trade experts.
About Coolie
Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film and his maiden collaboration with Kanagaraj. The film is special as this year Thalaiva has completed 50 years in Indian cinema.
The action drama also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan. Aamir Khan has a special cameo appearance.