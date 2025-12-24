Tu Meri Main Tera...Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Kartik-Ananya's Film Is Likely To Earn Amid Dhurandhar Wave

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is set to hit the screens tomorrow (December 25), which coincides with Christmas. The film marks Kartik's first film of the year, following his blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). TMMTMTTM is Kartik-Ananya's reunion after their 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Looking at the advance booking sales, the film sees low buzz ahead of its Christmas release, collecting only Rs 2.36 crore (without block seats) by selling around 61,171 tickets for 3,562 shows. Here's how much it is likely to earn on Day 1.