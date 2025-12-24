Tu Meri Main Tera...Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Kartik-Ananya's Film Is Likely To Earn Amid Dhurandhar Wave

Tu Meri Main Tera...Box Office Prediction: The advance bookings for Kartik-Ananya's film face challenges due to Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office prediction
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office prediction for Day 1 Photo: X
Summary
  • Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri might face the storm of Dhurandhar on Day 1.

  • It is likely to earn in the range of Rs 8-10 crore on the day of its release.

  • Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer rom-com will hit the screens on December 25.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is set to hit the screens tomorrow (December 25), which coincides with Christmas. The film marks Kartik's first film of the year, following his blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). TMMTMTTM is Kartik-Ananya's reunion after their 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Looking at the advance booking sales, the film sees low buzz ahead of its Christmas release, collecting only Rs 2.36 crore (without block seats) by selling around 61,171 tickets for 3,562 shows. Here's how much it is likely to earn on Day 1.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri advance booking report for Day 1 - Instagram
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Advance Booking Report: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Earns Nearly Rs 70 Lakh

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office prediction for Day 1

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It has even overshadowed last week's Hollywood epic drama, Avatar: Fire and Ash. In this scenario, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri might face the storm of the spy actioner, affecting the opening day collection of the rom-com.

Girish Johar, producer and film business expert, shared that the awareness level around Tu Meri Main Tera... is quite good, backed by a strong marketing campaign, but "the problem currently is that Dhurandhar is doing extremely well and it has gone into repeat mode."

However, he feels that Kartik's hardcore fans will definitely watch Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, but the new movie goers will compare the film with next week's releases and will decide whether to watch it or not.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri teaser - Instagram
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Teaser: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Promises To Be A Fun Holiday Romance

Since it's a holiday tomorrow for Christmas and there is an extended holiday week till January 1, Kartik-Ananya's film is expected to perform well at the box office. "I will be happy if the film opens anywhere around Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore. It would be a good start, considering the competition," said Johar. He hopes that the strong word of mouth will further boost the film's earnings.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans of Satyaprem Ki Katha fame, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

