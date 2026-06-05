Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Film A 'Perfect Family Entertainer' Despite Flaws

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Varun Dhawan-starrer opened to mixed reactions from netizens.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X review
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai receives mixed reactions from netizens Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has hit theatres, garnering mixed-to-positive reviews.

  • While audiences lauded Varun Dhawan's and others' performances, the rom-com has also been praised for its comedy and crowd-pleasing sequences.

  • Many hailed it as a complete Bollywood entertainer.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Varun Dhawan-starrer hit the theatres on Friday (June 5) amid the songs and copyright dispute controversy. The rom-com, which is said to be David Dhawan's last film, opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike.

Early reactions and X (formerly Twitter) reviews praise Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai for being a complete Bollywood entertainer and full paisa vasool film, with an energetic performance by Varun. Some users have also hailed David for not normalising the cheating trope like his previous iconic films, such as Biwi No.1 and Saajan Chale Sasural, among others.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Twitter review

The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur as the female leads, receiving equal praise for their performances. Netizens have lauded David for not spoiling their image with jokes or hilarious parodies and for keeping the women's dignity intact.

Audiences enjoyed the film for having all the ingredients a romantic-comedy needs to have: dialogues, humour, songs, chaos and confusion.

The supporting cast, including Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, and Rakesh Bedi, is praised for their respective parts. The cameos by Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Kriti Sanon come as a surprise and are also liked by the audience.

Related Content
Abhijeet Bhattacharya On Varun Dhawan, Chunnari Remake Row - X
Karan Johar confirms David Dhawan retirement - Instagram
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer - Instagram
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an original film, makers clarify - X

Some expressed disappointment, calling the film a "complete waste of both time and money." One user wrote, "The confession and arrest scenes were the highlight of it all. The rest are just exaggerated and filler scenes."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer - Instagram
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer: Varun Dhawan Comedy Brings Back Garam Masala Chaos

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai here.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is an original film, makers clarify - X
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Is An Original Film, Makers Clarify Amid Biwi No. 1 Remake Rumours

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday (June 4), refused to entertain Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment's stay orders against the release of the film.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories