Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Netizens Call Varun Dhawan's Film A 'Perfect Family Entertainer' Despite Flaws

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has hit theatres, garnering mixed-to-positive reviews.
While audiences lauded Varun Dhawan's and others' performances, the rom-com has also been praised for its comedy and crowd-pleasing sequences.
Many hailed it as a complete Bollywood entertainer.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai X Review: Varun Dhawan-starrer hit the theatres on Friday (June 5) amid the songs and copyright dispute controversy. The rom-com, which is said to be David Dhawan's last film, opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike.
Early reactions and X (formerly Twitter) reviews praise Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai for being a complete Bollywood entertainer and full paisa vasool film, with an energetic performance by Varun. Some users have also hailed David for not normalising the cheating trope like his previous iconic films, such as Biwi No.1 and Saajan Chale Sasural, among others.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Twitter review
The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur as the female leads, receiving equal praise for their performances. Netizens have lauded David for not spoiling their image with jokes or hilarious parodies and for keeping the women's dignity intact.
Audiences enjoyed the film for having all the ingredients a romantic-comedy needs to have: dialogues, humour, songs, chaos and confusion.
The supporting cast, including Jimmy Shergill, Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, and Rakesh Bedi, is praised for their respective parts. The cameos by Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Kriti Sanon come as a surprise and are also liked by the audience.
Some expressed disappointment, calling the film a "complete waste of both time and money." One user wrote, "The confession and arrest scenes were the highlight of it all. The rest are just exaggerated and filler scenes."
Have a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai here.
The Bombay High Court, on Thursday (June 4), refused to entertain Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment's stay orders against the release of the film.