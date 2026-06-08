Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 3: Varun Dhawan Film Jumps But Faces Big Test Ahead

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earned Rs 23.50 crore opening weekend.
Varun Dhawan's comedy crossed Rs 33.70 crore worldwide after three days.
Strong Sunday growth helped offset mixed reviews and competition.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3 has brought some relief for the makers as the Varun Dhawan-led comedy registered healthy growth over the weekend. After a modest start and a dip on Saturday, the film bounced back on Sunday, helping it post a respectable opening weekend total. While reviews have remained mixed and social media reactions have been divided, audiences continued to turn up for the film's light-hearted entertainment.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3 sees weekend growth
According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 8.75 crore on its third day in theatres. This marked a noticeable rise from Saturday's figures and pushed its three-day India net collection to Rs 23.50 crore.
The growth was largely driven by weekend audiences, with Sunday footfalls improving across major centres. The film reportedly recorded around 20 percent occupancy during the day, helping it add nearly Rs 1.50 crore more than its previous day's earnings.
Worldwide collection crosses Rs 33 crore
The film also witnessed encouraging traction overseas. With an estimated international total of Rs 5.50 crore, the worldwide gross collection has now crossed Rs 33.70 crore.
Despite the positive weekend trend, the film's real challenge will begin during the weekdays. Sustaining momentum from Monday onwards will determine whether the comedy can emerge as a successful theatrical performer.
Competition from Peddi remains strong
One major hurdle for the film continues to be Ram Charan's Peddi, which has dominated box office conversations since its release. While Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has carved out its own audience, it remains behind the Telugu blockbuster in overall collections.
The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Directed by David Dhawan, it has also attracted attention because the veteran filmmaker recently announced that this would be his final directorial venture.
Released in cinemas this weekend, the film now heads into its crucial first weekday run with industry watchers closely tracking its performance.