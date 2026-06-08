Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 3: Varun Dhawan Film Jumps But Faces Big Test Ahead

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office collection day 3 has brought some relief for the makers as the Varun Dhawan-led comedy registered healthy growth over the weekend. After a modest start and a dip on Saturday, the film bounced back on Sunday, helping it post a respectable opening weekend total. While reviews have remained mixed and social media reactions have been divided, audiences continued to turn up for the film's light-hearted entertainment.