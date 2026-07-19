Kartik Aaryan Shares Emotional Family Reaction After First National Award Win For Chandu Champion

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The actor shared a video capturing his reaction after being announced as Best Actor for Chandu Champion, calling the achievement a dream fulfilled.

Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan Celebrates First National Award Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Kartik Aaryan won his first National Award for Chandu Champion alongside Mammootty.

  • Emotional family celebration video showed Kartik screaming before embracing his proud parents.

  • Chandu Champion portrayed Paralympian Murlikant Petkar's inspiring journey through remarkable determination.

Kartik Aaryan's National Award celebrations turned into an emotional family moment after the actor shared a heartfelt video of his reaction to winning his first National Film Award for Chandu Champion. The clip captured the exact moment his name was announced as the Best Actor winner, followed by joyful celebrations with his parents. Calling the honour a dream come true, Kartik admitted he was still struggling to put the moment into words.

Kartik Aaryan shares emotional National Award celebration

The 72nd National Film Awards were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with the honours recognising films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification in 2024. Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was recognised for Bramayugam.

Soon after the announcement, Kartik posted a video on Instagram showing himself watching the live telecast with his family. As his name was announced, the actor screamed with excitement before embracing his parents in an emotional celebration.

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The video also captured Kartik's mother kissing him on the cheek while his parents hugged him proudly, making it one of the most touching moments from this year's National Awards.

Chandu Champion earns Kartik his first National Award

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote on Instagram, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful. Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion." The post was later shared on his Instagram Stories with the message, "Dreams do come true."

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, tells the inspiring story of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik underwent a remarkable physical transformation to portray the athlete, with the film tracing Petkar's extraordinary journey through adversity and sporting excellence.

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The film marked Kartik's first collaboration with Kabir Khan and was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. It was released in theatres on June 14, 2024.

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