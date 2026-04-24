Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Latest Update: Romantic Drama To Release In 2026, Confirms Anurag Basu

The Metro in Dino director wants to wrap this project as soon as possible and move on to his long-pending Kishore Kumar biopic. He said, “I'm dying to jump into that film (Kishore Kumar biopic) as soon as I get over with the film (Kartik and Sreeleela-starrer), which I'm doing right now, and I'm galloping with it. I want to finish it because I really want to get into Kishore as soon as possible. Kishore has been in my system for a very long time. I want to get it out right now.”