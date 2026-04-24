Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Latest Update: Romantic Drama To Release In 2026, Confirms Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu has cleared the air that Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's film has been postponed.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela film
Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela film to release in 2026 Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's film is on track for release this year.

  • Director Anurag Basu said it is very much on schedule and is progressing.

  • The romantic drama marks Aaryan and Sreeleela's maiden collaboration with Basu.

Fans of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela have been eagerly waiting for their upcoming romantic film with Anurag Basu. It marks Aaryan and Sreeleela's maiden collaboration with Basu. There have been several reports surrounding the release date of the yet-to-be-titled film.

Kartik shared a glimpse of the musical last year in February. Reports claim that the film has been postponed to next year. Addressing the rumours, Basu said the film is on track to hit the theatres this year.

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Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's film to release in 2026

According to a report in PTI, Basu, in a statement, said, “We are very much on schedule and the shoot is progressing well. It’s a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended.” 

Meanwhile, he had earlier told Variety India, “That the majority of the shooting is done is a myth. I've not shot more than 45 days for this film. The shooting has just started.” 

The Metro in Dino director wants to wrap this project as soon as possible and move on to his long-pending Kishore Kumar biopic. He said, “I'm dying to jump into that film (Kishore Kumar biopic) as soon as I get over with the film (Kartik and Sreeleela-starrer), which I'm doing right now, and I'm galloping with it. I want to finish it because I really want to get into Kishore as soon as possible. Kishore has been in my system for a very long time. I want to get it out right now.” 

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Music for Kartik-Sreeleela's film is being composed by Pritam, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series.

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