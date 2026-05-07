Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol’s Fallen Star Faces Scandal, Arrest And Public Breakdown

Bandar's teaser has finally been unveiled, offering a dark and unsettling glimpse into Bobby Deol’s intense new role. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the upcoming crime thriller follows a fading television actor whose already fragile life collapses after he faces a serious allegation. The teaser leans heavily into themes of public shame, fame and emotional destruction, setting up what looks like one of Bobby Deol’s darkest performances in recent years.