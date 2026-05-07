Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol’s Fallen Star Faces Scandal, Arrest And Public Breakdown

Summary of this article
Bandar teaser reveals Bobby Deol as a disgraced actor facing arrest and public humiliation.
Anurag Kashyap’s thriller explores fame, scandal, and emotional collapse through Samar’s downfall.
Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad play pivotal roles in Bandar alongside Bobby Deol.
Bandar's teaser has finally been unveiled, offering a dark and unsettling glimpse into Bobby Deol’s intense new role. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the upcoming crime thriller follows a fading television actor whose already fragile life collapses after he faces a serious allegation. The teaser leans heavily into themes of public shame, fame and emotional destruction, setting up what looks like one of Bobby Deol’s darkest performances in recent years.
Opening with a nostalgic 90s-style background score, the teaser introduces Samar, once a celebrated television star now struggling to hold on to relevance. As his career weakens and his personal life becomes increasingly chaotic, the story slowly moves into darker territory.
Bandar teaser explores fame, downfall and scandal
The teaser reveals Samar’s complicated relationships, including his reconnecting bond with ex-partner Gayatri, played by Sapna Pabbi. However, his growing closeness with a younger woman named Khushi, portrayed by Saba Azad, appears to trigger emotional upheaval in his already unstable life.
Things take a disturbing turn after Samar is accused of rape. The teaser flashes through scenes of police interrogation, arrest, public humiliation and prison life, hinting at the psychological damage caused by both the allegation and the media scrutiny surrounding it. Sanya Malhotra appears as Samar’s sister, standing beside him during his downfall.
Watch the teaser here:
Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar heads to theatres soon
Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, Bandar is reportedly inspired by real-life events. The film explores the collapse of celebrity image and the emotional cost of public judgment.
The teaser ends with a chilling close-up of Bobby Deol smiling with a missing tooth, leaving behind an eerie final image that has already sparked discussion online.
Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, Shivie Pandit and Gaurie Pandit under Saffron Magicworks, the film earlier premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025.
Alongside Bobby Deol, the ensemble cast includes Raj B Shetty, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi and Nagesh Bhonsle. Bandar is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 5.