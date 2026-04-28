Bandar Release Date Shift: Bobby Deol Film Avoids Clash, Eyes New Box Office Run

Summary of this article
Bandar release date moved to June to avoid major May box office clash.
Bobby Deol film now faces new competition in early June window.
Anurag Kashyap directorial set for June 5, 2026 theatrical release.
Bandar's release date has officially been pushed, with the Bobby Deol-led film now opting for a new theatrical window after stepping away from a crowded May lineup. The shift appears to be a calculated move, giving the film more breathing space while also placing it in a different box office landscape.
Bandar release date change avoids May box office clash
The film was initially scheduled to release in late May, a slot that would have seen it compete directly with other Hindi releases. With multiple titles lined up for the same period, the clash could have affected its theatrical performance.
By moving away from that window, the makers have ensured that Bandar does not have to split audience attention during its opening weekend. The decision reflects a growing trend in the industry where release dates are strategically adjusted to maximise visibility and collections
Bobby Deol’s Bandar now faces new competition
While the shift avoids one clash, it also brings a new dynamic. The film is now set to release alongside other major projects, including a pan-India film that arrives around the same time. This could still create a competitive environment, though the gap offers slightly better positioning.
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar brings together a strong ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad and Nagesh Bhosle. The film is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, both known for their work on gritty, character-driven stories.
When Bandar will release in theatres
After the shift, Bandar is now scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026. The change places it just after a major release, setting up an interesting box office scenario for the weeks ahead.
With Anurag Kashyap at the helm and Bobby Deol leading the cast, the film enters its new release window with a fresh strategy and renewed expectations.