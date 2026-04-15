Bhooth Bangla To Have Paid Preview After Dhurandhar

Summary of this article
Bollywood paid previews return as Bhooth Bangla follows Dhurandhar’s successful strategy.
Dhurandhar reportedly earned nearly ₹50 crore through paid previews alone.
Experts cite psychology, timing and audience demand as key factors driving trend.
Bollywood's paid previews are once again part of the conversation as Bhooth Bangla gears up for an early rollout ahead of its official release. The Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan collaboration will begin paid previews on Thursday evening, giving audiences a chance to watch the film before its full-scale release. The strategy, once common in the industry, appears to be quietly returning.
Bollywood paid previews and Dhurandhar The Revenge trend
Paid previews were a familiar practice before the pandemic, often used for high-anticipation films to build early momentum. In recent years, however, only a handful of titles have experimented with the format again. Among them, Dhurandhar The Revenge stood out, reportedly generating massive early revenue through preview shows alone.
It has been noted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh that paid previews were once a regular feature for big-ticket releases, and their return signals a possible shift back to older distribution strategies. It was also suggested that such previews allow eager audiences to watch films earlier, especially those unable to attend regular Friday shows.
Bhooth Bangla paid previews: Strategy or timing advantage?
With Bhooth Bangla opting for this route, industry insiders see multiple reasons behind the decision. Exhibitor Akkshay Rathie pointed out that factors such as audience psychology, extended weekends and even astrological considerations often influence release patterns.
It was explained that horror comedies, in particular, benefit from late-night viewing, making paid previews an attractive option. The immersive theatre experience during night shows can enhance the genre’s appeal and potentially improve word of mouth before the official opening day.
The shift also reflects changing box office dynamics, where early buzz can directly influence first-day collections. While concerns around spoilers and instant online reactions remain, the strategy appears to prioritise momentum over caution.
Bhooth Bangla is set for its official release this Friday, with paid previews beginning the evening before.