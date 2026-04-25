Michael India Box Office Day 1: Jaafar Jackson Film Beats Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2

Michael India box office Day 1 has taken a strong start, with the Michael Jackson biopic outperforming major Bollywood releases. Despite mixed reviews, the film has drawn solid footfall and emerged as the top performer at the Indian box office.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Michael
Michael India Box Office Day 1 Beats Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2 Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Michael India box office Day 1 earns ₹5.50 crore net opening.

  • Beats Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 in India collections comparison.

  • Overseas earnings reach $30 million, marking strong global opening trend.

Michael's India box office Day 1 figures suggest a strong opening for the Michael Jackson biopic, which has managed to pull audiences despite receiving mixed to negative reviews. The film has taken an early lead at the Indian box office, outperforming several ongoing Bollywood releases.

Starring Jaafar Jackson in the lead, the film released with paid previews, which gave it an initial push. The strong turnout reflects the lasting popularity of Michael Jackson in India, where his fan base continues to show up for theatrical releases.

Michael India box office collection Day 1 beats Bollywood films

The film earned ₹2.40 crore gross from paid previews, followed by over ₹4 crore gross on its first full day. This brings its total Day 1 collection to ₹5.50 crore net in India, with a gross of ₹6.60 crore.

These numbers place Michael ahead of competing releases. While Ginny Weds Sunny 2 managed only around ₹30 lakh on the same day, Bhooth Bangla came close with ₹5.15 crore net as it entered its second week. Dhurandhar 2, despite its earlier success, collected ₹1.60 crore on the day, trailing significantly behind.

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The film has also set a benchmark by recording one of the best openings for a musical biopic in India, surpassing films like Elvis and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Michael global box office and overseas performance

Beyond India, Michael has also made a strong impact internationally. Including previews, the film has earned around $30 million overseas so far, with approximately $700K contributed by India.

Across several markets, the film is already setting records for musical biopics, indicating a promising global run despite critical reception.

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Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the film traces Michael Jackson’s rise from his early days with the Jackson 5 to becoming a global pop icon with landmark albums like Off The Wall and Thriller. The cast also includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

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