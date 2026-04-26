Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar's film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 9
Bhooth Bangla enters Rs 100 crore club in India Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bhooth Bangla has finally entered the Rs 100 crore club in India.

  • Worldwide, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has already crossed the Rs 160 crore mark.

  • The Priyadarshan directorial hit the screens on April 17.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection update: Akshay Kumar-starrer debuted in cinemas on April 17. It has been 10 days since its release, and it has maintained momentum at the box office. After remaining steady on Thursday (Day 7) and Friday (Day 8), the horror comedy saw 87% growth from Day 8's net collection of Rs 5.75 crore. The Priyadarshan directorial has entered the Rs 100 crore club in nine days. Worldwide, it has stormed past the Rs 160 crore mark.

Still - IMDB
Bhooth Bangla Review | Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan’s Juvenile Reunion Shows No Mercy For Audiences

BY Debanjan Dhar

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 9

According to Sacnilk, on its second Saturday (Day 9), Bhooth Bangla collected a net of Rs 10.75 crore across 9,266 shows with 22% occupancy, taking its domestic collections to Rs 100.90 crore (Rs 120.10 crore gross).

It has performed better than Kesari 2, taking over its lifetime gross of Rs 110.76 crore. However, it is still behind Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 140.14 crore), Housefull 5 (Rs 218.42 crore), and Sky Force (Rs 135.51 crore).

Overseas, the film collected Rs 4 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 41.50 crore. Bhooth Bangla's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 161.60 crore.

Related Content
Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 Report - Instagram
Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s Film Holds Overseas, Nears ₹100 Cr In India
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6 - X
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar's Film Becomes 3rd Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2026
Bhooth Bangla witnesses huge dip on first Monday - Instagram
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees Huge Drop Of Over 70% On First Monday
Bhooth Bangla inches closer to Rs 100 crore worldwide - X
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark
Related Content

Akshay's film is currently facing stiff competition from the Hollywood release Michael. Now, let's see how Bhooth Bangla perform in its second weekend.

The horror comedy opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. An excerpt from Outlook India review of the film reads: "Bhooth Bangla is the death of comedy-cum-mythological-cum-horror, or whatever this outlandish genre stew this is. Kumar’s reunion with Priyadarshan after 17 years arrives as a stinker of massive proportions. It lurches between disparate tones, its camera spinning in unfathomable directions, insisting you latch on for its no-concession humourless diet."

Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 Report - Instagram
Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s Film Holds Overseas, Nears ₹100 Cr In India

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta and the late Asrani.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Ngidi Suffers Scary Head Injury; Captain Cummins Takes Charge For SRH

  2. RR Vs SRH, IPL 2026: 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Third-Fastest Century In Indian Premier League History

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Halfway Stage Update

  4. Delhi Police In Rescue Act: Authorities Establish Emergency Green Corridor To Facilitate Medical Care For Lungi Ngidi

  5. DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Prabhismran-Arya, Iyer Script Kings' League Record Chase Of 265-Run Target

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 25, 2026

  2. AAP Exodus Exposes Anti-Defection Contradiction

  3. Bengal Elections 2026: CPI(M) Bets Heavily On Their Young Turks For Comeback In The State

  4. ED Raids Nine Locations In West Bengal In PDS Wheat Diversion Money Laundering Case

  5. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. US Republicans Introduce Bill To Pause H-1B Visa Programme

  3. Wounded Lebanese Journalist Recounts Ordeal After Deadly Israeli Strike Kills Colleague

  4. Bangladesh Police Issue Nationwide Alert Over Potential Militant Attacks

  5. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance