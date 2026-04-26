Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Summary of this article
Bhooth Bangla has finally entered the Rs 100 crore club in India.
Worldwide, the Akshay Kumar-starrer has already crossed the Rs 160 crore mark.
The Priyadarshan directorial hit the screens on April 17.
Bhooth Bangla box office collection update: Akshay Kumar-starrer debuted in cinemas on April 17. It has been 10 days since its release, and it has maintained momentum at the box office. After remaining steady on Thursday (Day 7) and Friday (Day 8), the horror comedy saw 87% growth from Day 8's net collection of Rs 5.75 crore. The Priyadarshan directorial has entered the Rs 100 crore club in nine days. Worldwide, it has stormed past the Rs 160 crore mark.
Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 9
According to Sacnilk, on its second Saturday (Day 9), Bhooth Bangla collected a net of Rs 10.75 crore across 9,266 shows with 22% occupancy, taking its domestic collections to Rs 100.90 crore (Rs 120.10 crore gross).
It has performed better than Kesari 2, taking over its lifetime gross of Rs 110.76 crore. However, it is still behind Jolly LLB 3 (Rs 140.14 crore), Housefull 5 (Rs 218.42 crore), and Sky Force (Rs 135.51 crore).
Overseas, the film collected Rs 4 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 41.50 crore. Bhooth Bangla's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 161.60 crore.
The horror comedy opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. An excerpt from Outlook India review of the film reads: "Bhooth Bangla is the death of comedy-cum-mythological-cum-horror, or whatever this outlandish genre stew this is. Kumar’s reunion with Priyadarshan after 17 years arrives as a stinker of massive proportions. It lurches between disparate tones, its camera spinning in unfathomable directions, insisting you latch on for its no-concession humourless diet."
The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta and the late Asrani.