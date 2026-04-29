Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar Film Eyes Big Milestone

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 12 shows weekday recovery

According to Sacnilk estimates, a growth of around 19.2 per cent was recorded on Day 12 compared to the previous day. The film earned Rs 4.35 crore across more than 9,000 shows in India. With this, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 121.40 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 144.25 crore.