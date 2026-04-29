Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar Film Eyes Big Milestone

Summary of this article
Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 12 grows 19.2 percent after Monday drop.
Akshay Kumar film reaches Rs 121.40 crore India net in 12 days.
Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection stands at Rs 195.25 crore nearing 200 crore mark.
Bhooth Bangla's box office collection Day 12 reflects a steady run for Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy, which continues to hold its ground in the second week. After a noticeable dip on Monday, the film showed signs of recovery on Tuesday, inching closer to a significant global milestone.
The film has maintained a consistent pace through the weekdays, which often determines the long-term performance of any theatrical release. While the weekend brought in stronger numbers, the slight growth on Tuesday suggests that audience interest is still intact.
Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 12 shows weekday recovery
According to Sacnilk estimates, a growth of around 19.2 per cent was recorded on Day 12 compared to the previous day. The film earned Rs 4.35 crore across more than 9,000 shows in India. With this, the total India net collection now stands at Rs 121.40 crore, while the gross collection has reached Rs 144.25 crore.
The second weekend had already given the film a boost, and despite the expected Monday drop, the Tuesday figures indicate stability. The film had earlier collected Rs 84.40 crore in its opening week, setting a solid base for its ongoing run.
Bhooth Bangla worldwide collection nears key global mark
On the global front, the film is steadily approaching the Rs 200 crore mark. Overseas, it added Rs 1.5 crore on Day 12, taking the international total to Rs 51 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross has now reached Rs 195.25 crore.
The film had crossed Rs 100 crore globally within just four days of release, and its current trajectory suggests it may soon double that number. Despite competition from new releases, including a Michael Jackson biopic and an action drama, it has managed to retain audience attention.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal and others. It was released in theatres on April 17, 2026, following multiple delays, with paid previews held a day earlier.